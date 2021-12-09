Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:30
comunicato stampa

Imperial Capital Opens Authorized European Company in Milan, Italy to Conduct European Business and Names Julien Sida as its CEO

09 dicembre 2021 | 20.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced that its affiliate, Imperial Capital (International) LLP (“Imperial Capital International”), has completed the process of transitioning its Milan Branch into an authorized subsidiary amidst the end of the Brexit transition period whereby passporting between the UK and EEA states ceased. The new entity is incorporated as Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A. (“Imperial Capital SIM”) and received authorization from the CONSOB and Bank of Italy to operate as an investment firm in Italy, and to passport into other European countries. Imperial Capital’s objective is to make Imperial Capital SIM the driving center for its services in Continental Europe through an expansion of its existing business model. The Milan headquarters is located at Via Torino, 49 – 20123 Milan.

Additionally, Imperial Capital appointed Julien Sida as CEO of Imperial Capital SIM. Mr. Sida, who transfers from Imperial Capital International, joined Imperial Capital in 2015 as a Managing Director in the High Yield Sales Group in London before transferring to Milan. Previously, Mr. Sida was in Credit Sales at KNG Securities, GFI Group & Deutsche Bank. Mr. Sida earned a B.S. from Skema Business School.

“The Milan SIM demonstrates a key evolution of our European franchise, building on the success of our London operation, and leveraging Julien’s significant credit sales experience and relationships. It will help us to better serve our European institutional clients and underscores our commitment to serving the investor community and our long-term commitment to Europe,” said Brian Robertson, Head of Imperial Capital International in Europe.

“Imperial’s ability to adapt is one of our greatest strengths as a company,” said Julien Sida, CEO of Imperial Capital SIM. “Maintaining a comprehensive global sales & trading platform will allow us to expand in Milan as we look to hire key talent whom may be displaced by their current inability to service the continent post Brexit.”

About Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A.

Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A situated in Milan, Italy is an authorized subsidiary of Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A operates in the Italian market, and enables us to passport into other EU jurisdictions post Brexit. We are dedicated to maintaining a European presence and developing our international franchise. Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A is regulated by Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (“CONSOB”) and the Bank of Italy.

For more information regarding Imperial SIM S.p.A., please contact: Julien Sida + 44 (0) 207 650 5431 jsida@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA.  Our UK based professionals focus on the entire credit spectrum and have expertise across sales, trading, credit analysis, and support functions. We provide comprehensive trading in multiple currencies.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact: Emma McClintock + 44 (0) 207 650 5429 emcclintock@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact: Mark Martis +1 310 246 3674 mmartis@imperialcapital.com

articoli
