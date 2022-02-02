Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:23 Covid Russia oggi, record di 125.836 contagi

08:53 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 208mila nuovi contagi in 24 ore

08:50 Covid, Rasi: "A marzo basta quarantene, pandemia è ai titoli di coda"

08:33 'L'ultima cena' dei Biangardi in esposizione all'aeroporto di Roma

08:22 Whoopi Goldberg: "Olocausto non riguarda razza". Abc la sospende

08:06 Covid Francia oggi, allentate restrizioni: stop a mascherine all'aperto e limiti eventi

07:52 Olimpiadi Pechino 2022, altri 32 contagi

07:40 Verso Green pass illimitato con booster e nuove regole per Dad, oggi Cdm

23:50 Quirinale 2022, Di Battista: "C'era accordo per Belloni, poi Letta..."

23:00 Sondaggi politici, Pd cresce dopo rielezione Mattarella

22:26 Sanremo 2022, la commozione di Amadeus - Video

21:53 Sanremo 2022, Fiorello 'booster' e la gag su vaccino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Implementation acceleration program to support faster adoption of ICHOM Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures

02 febbraio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) and its accredited implementation partners Nordic Healthcare Group (NHG) and Vintura are pleased to announce a launch of an implementation acceleration program to support faster adoption of ICHOM Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures.

The implementation acceleration program offers European healthcare providers a fantastic opportunity to receive implementation support from experienced ICHOM implementation partners, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, training sessions, outcomes visualization and a fast track to ICHOM global benchmarking.

The program is supported by carefully selected life sciences companies. This is an excellent opportunity for life sciences organizations to partner with key hospitals and support the optimization of care for patients, whilst gaining insight into patient segments, care gaps and benefits of treatments. The implementation will be co-funded by the life sciences company and the provider.

The key benefits of the program for the providers are:

To find out more, visit https://www.ichom.org/accelerated-implementation-support/

About ICHOM

ICHOM is a not-for-profit founded in 2012 by Professor Michael E. Porter of Harvard Business School, Stefan Larsson, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group, and Martin Ingvar of the Karolinska Institute. ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders. As of 2022, ICHOM has produced 40 Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures that have been adopted by hundreds of healthcare organizations across the globe. Visit www.ichom.org for more details.

Our partners

Nordic Healthcare Group (NHG) is a healthcare-focused advisory and analytics firm. Our clients include hospitals, governments, the life science industry, investors, and healthcare technology companies. NHG employs 200 experienced professionals and young talents. NHG is experienced in implementing VBHC principles and methods in multiple settings, ranging from creating VBHC strategy to implementing ICHOM Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures in individual hospitals and building national level benchmarking. https://nhg.fi/en/services/value-based-healthcare/

Vintura is an international strategy consultancy focusing on life sciences and healthcare, dedicated to providing customer satisfaction. We support global life sciences companies, hospitals and health insurers in bringing innovative medicines and technologies to the market, improving the delivery of care, and optimizing healthcare systems.  Our team of over 50 highly skilled consultants has substantial industry knowledge and expertise, across Europe. Our international team of passionate consultants has a common ambition: making an impact in healthcare and life sciences. Our company vision is based on the Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC) principles: a framework for restructuring healthcare systems to deliver value for patients – via a process of continuous learning and improvement. We create a meaningful impact in healthcare together!

http://www.vintura.com, https://www.vintura.com/value-based-healthcare/

Contact: Sarah Gray, s.gray@ichom.org, +1 508 251 9053

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015300/ICHOM_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza its accredited implementation program implementation acceleration program software
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms per l'eccesso di rifiuti sanitari
News to go
Covid, il decalogo dei pediatri per gestire i bimbi positivi a casa
Sanremo 2022, anche Nilufar tra il pubblico emozionato che torna in platea
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Omicron 2, Oms: "Prematuro cantare vittoria"
News to go
Ancora morti sul lavoro, altre 3 vittime
News to go
Cessioni crediti imposta inesistenti per bonus edilizi, sequestrati 103 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, colloquio Draghi-Putin
Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
News to go
Green pass Italia, da oggi nuove norme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza