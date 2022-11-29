Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:13
16:33 Ucraina, Russia: "Non escluso scambio prigionieri con Usa entro l'anno"

16:29 Frana Ischia, "con nuova allerta popolazione potrebbe essere ospitata in hotel"

16:24 Qatar 2022, Russia tifa Iran contro gli Usa

16:21 Dimissioni Juventus, Abodi: "Opportune, difendono patrimonio club"

16:18 Ricci (Eni): "Car sharing Enjoy elettrico a Milano rafforza impegno Net Zero"

16:09 Eni, con le nuove Yoyo a Milano la flotta car sharing Enjoy diventa anche elettrica

15:58 Milano, 21 Wol diventa 21 House of Stories e apre seconda struttura sui Navigli

15:53 Influenza, Bertolaso: "Al momento ci preoccupa più del Covid"

15:51 Qatar 2022, Iran-Stati Uniti: uno scontro che viene da lontano

15:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.344 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 2.248 nuovi casi

15:26 A Milano confronto sulla tecnologia per migliorare la sicurezza antincendio

15:15 Senato, ritirato emendamento per invio armi a Ucraina

comunicato stampa

Implementation of China Excellent Milk Project Attracts the Attention of World Dairy Industry

29 novembre 2022 | 13.17
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, The 7th International Symposium on Dairy Cow Nutrition and Milk Quality and The 4th China Excellent Milk Project Pasteurized Milk Development Forum organized by Institute of Animal Sciences, CAAS, Institute of Food and Nutrition Development, MARA, Dairy Association of China, American Dairy Science Association, Ministry for Primary Industries of New Zealand and Danish Veterinary and Food Administration were held online in Beijing.

Experts and scholars from China, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium and the Netherlands were invited to participate in the symposium At the conference, the use of the "China Excellent Milk Project" logo was released, and Fujian Changfu Dairy Co., Ltd. became the first enterprise in China to obtain the full item authorization of the logo. 64 Chinese dairy enterprises published a joint action program to produce high quality milk in China.

"China Excellent Milk Project", which focuses on raw milk upgrading, green low-carbon technology and high-quality milk consumption, has become an important measure to contribute to the action of national people nutrition program and healthy China strategy. The implementation of "China Excellent Milk Project" has increased the lactoferrin content of domestic quality pasteurized milk from 10.4 mg/L in 2017 to 44.8 mg/L in 2021, eight times more than that of imported products. China's domestic dairy industry is changing from the traditional homogeneous competition that relies on changing colors, varieties and excessive advertising packaging to improving the internal quality.

Nan Zheng, leader of the implementation team of "China Excellent Milk Project" and Executive Vice President of China Excellent Milk Alliance, has formulated the first international lactoferrin detection standard together with her team and established a three-dimensional evaluation method of milk quality based on enzymes, active proteins and furosine.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implementation-of-china-excellent-milk-project-attracts-the-attention-of-world-dairy-industry-301688837.html

