Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:09 Sanremo 2022, da Mahmood a Fabrizio Moro: i messaggi dei cantanti - Video

18:07 Sanremo 2022, Highsnob & Hu: "Al Festival per augurio di bene universale"

18:06 Covid oggi Italia, 118.994 contagi e 395 morti: bollettino 2 febbraio

18:05 Sanremo 2022, da Nilla Pizzi al grafene di Fiorello: 70 anni di polemiche

17:54 Green pass, Draghi: "Via restrizioni per vaccinati, anche in zona rossa"

17:25 Sanremo 2022, qual è la parola più usata nelle canzoni di Sanremo?

17:23 Al via collaborazione tra InfoCamere e ecosistema innovazione Smact Competence

17:22 Assegno unico figli 2022, chi ci perde e chi ci guadagna: importo e simulazioni

17:12 Covid scuola, quarantena e dad: nuove regole

17:12 Covid oggi Svizzera, 41.175 contagi e 23 morti in un giorno

16:59 Sanremo 2022, Fabrizio Moro: "Stasera sul palco poi al cinema" - Video

16:55 Cabina di regia: green pass illimitato dopo terza dose

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IMTIS Holdings requests Turkcell Board to Call General Assembly of Shareholders to approve Board Changes and Proposals for Improved Corporate Governance

02 febbraio 2022 | 17.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LetterOne, the holder of a 19.8% economic interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (the "Company" or "Turkcell") through its ownership of all depositary receipts issued by International Mobile Telecom Investment Stichting Administratiekantoor ("IMTIS"), today announces that IMTIS Holdings S.à r.l. ("IMTIS Holdings"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IMTIS, has exercised its shareholder right and formally requested the Board of Turkcell to convene a General Assembly of shareholders meeting no later than 30 April 2022, with an agenda which includes among other items, proposed changes to the composition of the Board, amendments of Turkcell's articles of association and a dividend payout of 75% of FY2021 net income. LetterOne urges shareholders of Turkcell to support these proposals at the General Assembly.

LetterOne is a committed long-term investor with real optimism about Turkcell's future. However, under the stewardship of the current Board and governance framework at Turkcell, operating performance, strategic direction and valuation have all suffered. This cannot be allowed to continue. A more robust approach to governance, starting with the refreshment of the Board and changes to the articles of association, is the foundation upon which to address Turkcell's fundamental failures. The proposals are an important first step to enable Turkcell to achieve its operational and valuation potential and become a leading international telecommunications company.

IMTIS Holdings has proposed the appointment of four highly experienced international and Turkish candidates unaffiliated with Turkcell's shareholders, who will bring the industry, strategic and operational experience, and commitment to internationally recognised corporate governance practices necessary to allow Turkcell to achieve its long-term operational and financial potential. Shareholders are urged to take this critical opportunity to dismiss the four incumbent directors not nominated by the Turkey Sovereign Wealth Fund and elect the nominees proposed by IMTIS Holdings.

The proposals for the amendments to the Company's articles of association will materially improve accountability and disclosure and address the very serious concerns raised by ISS, Glass Lewis and institutional shareholders at the 2021 General Assembly, where 94% of them voted against the proposal to ratify the appointment of current directors. IMTIS Holdings' proposals will ensure that director elections are conducted on an individual basis and disclosures provide the necessary transparency on key governance practices.

The proposal to set 2021 fiscal year dividend at 75% of FY2021 net income will bring Turkcell closer in line with its peers and impose discipline to its capital allocation process.

Ben Babcock, Managing Director at LetterOne, commented:

"LetterOne is a committed, long-term investor and believes Turkcell can deliver substantially more economic and social value for the benefit of all stakeholders. LetterOne has now repeatedly sought engagement with the Board of Turkcell to discuss its concerns and proposals. The Board has inexplicably chosen not to engage with us. 

Given the pervasive strategic, operational and governance issues we have raised, non-engagement does not protect or advance Turkcell shareholders' interests. LetterOne encourages Turkcell's shareholders to hold the Board to account and to support the new board of directors nominees, governance and dividend proposals at the forthcoming General Assembly."

A copy of LetterOne's Public Letter, along with an Investor Presentation which includes full details of IMTIS Holdings' proposals, among other things, can be found here: www.improveturkcell.com

For further information, call: Josh Hardie, Corporate Affairs Director, LetterOne +44 (0) 20 3815 3385 Jennifer Renwick, Jake Thomas, Billy Clegg, Camarco +44 (0) 203 757 4980

Notes to Editors

LetterOne is an experienced long term, supportive and committed investor in the TMT, energy, health and retail sectors. It has held an economic interest in Turkcell for the past 16 years. LetterOne initially invested $1.6 billion and made a further investment of more than $330 million as part of the ownership reorganisation in Turkcell which took place in 2020.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
requests Turkcell shareholder right shareholder General Assembly
Vedi anche
News to go
E' morta Monica Vitti, aveva 90 anni
Sanremo 2022, Mahmood e Blanco: "Felici per amore ricevuto, Festival simbolo ripartenza" - Video
Sanremo 2022, Massimo Ranieri: "Emozione forte per ritorno al Festival" - Video
Sanremo 2022 e covid, medico Festival: "Cantanti attenti e pubblico vaccinato"
Cingolani: "Attacco al Mite è violenza, non attivismo" - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, tamponi e saturimetro nel paniere Istat
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms per l'eccesso di rifiuti sanitari
News to go
Cessioni crediti imposta inesistenti per bonus edilizi, sequestrati 103 milioni
News to go
Covid, il decalogo dei pediatri per gestire i bimbi positivi a casa
Sanremo 2022, anche Nilufar tra il pubblico emozionato che torna in platea
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Omicron 2, Oms: "Prematuro cantare vittoria"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza