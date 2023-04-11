Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 10:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:31 "Elisabetta mando Harry in Afghanistan per salvare vita a William"

10:07 Juve, lite Paredes-Allegri: cos’è successo

09:43 Fuga documenti Usa, "Egitto produce in segreto razzi per Russia"

09:08 Carburanti, sale prezzo benzina oggi in Italia: gasolio stabile

09:04 Ucraina, Russia avanza a Bakhmut. Arrestata spia a Zaporizhzhia

08:41 Meteo, peggiora da giovedì: weekend a rischio piogge

08:14 Berlusconi, notte tranquilla: nessun bollettino previsto oggi

07:58 Fuga documenti Usa, cosa sa il Pentagono: le indagini

07:48 Russia, al via manovre militari nell'Artico

07:34 Taiwan accerchiata, 91 caccia e 12 navi cinesi intorno all'isola

07:27 Covid Usa, Biden firma legge che pone fine a emergenza nazionale

00:01 Russia: "Nessun piano tregua per Pasqua ortodossa". Bakhmut a ferro e fuoco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IMZO showcases the world's best collection of high quality free stock images

11 aprile 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMZO is the World's best platform offering unlimited high resolution images for free. It's a zero subscription, no strings attached model with zero hidden charges. Simply click and download the best creative shots of sizes as large as 8100 x 5400 pixels at 300 dpi.

The collection comprises thousands of images across multiple categories such as lifestyle, business, healthcare, technology and more. IMZO has removed the hurdles of getting approvals from the client for purchasing these images, empowering the advertising fraternity.

Every single image on IMZO goes through a step-by-step curation process with a selection rate of less than 1%. And this is what makes it different from all the other stock photo websites.

"Our mission is to create the World's best collection of free stock images. And by best, we mean absolutely stunning concepts and ideas. In fact, every single image on our website is model released and property released for royalty free commercial usage across the globe."- Olivia Smith, Creative Head, IMZO

IMZO promises to stick to the free-to-download model offering unlimited access to its entire collection. Well, everything being offered for nothing in return, www.imzo.com definitely deserves a visit for sure.

About IMZO

IMZO is the World's best free stock photography website designed using the insight and experience of veteran creatives from across the globe. Every conceptual shoot is researched by a dedicated team of creative researchers before being shot by ace photographers. Explore www.imzo.com and start downloading unlimited free images. 

Related links: www.imzo.com

Select category links :

https://www.imzo.com/search/Concepts

https://www.imzo.com/search/Healthcare

https://www.imzo.com/search/Couples

https://www.imzo.com/search/Finance

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050602/IMZO_Stock_Images.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imzo-showcases-the-worlds-best-collection-of-high-quality-free-stock-images-301793996.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza World's best platform offering unlimited platform free free jazz
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Nel 2022 rinnovabili in crescita in Italia, +109% rispetto al 2021
News to go
Per 13% famiglie italiane proprio reddito insufficiente, allarme Nomisma
News to go
Silvio Berlusconi, il bollettino medico
News to go
Coldiretti: caldo fa aumentare consumo di gelato
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pasquetta, che festa è?
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Pace per l'amato popolo, luce pasquale sul popolo russo"
News to go
Pasqua 2023, l'Italia tra le mete preferite degli stranieri
News to go
Pasquetta, che fare il 10 aprile 2023
News to go
Pasqua 2023, a tavola tra riti e tradizioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza