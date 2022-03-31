In Honor of Earth Day, SodaStream Commits to Saving 1 Million Sea Turtles During the Month of April

SodaStream Casts David Hasselhoff to His Iconic Lifeguard Role In Support of Its Earth Day Campaign

KFAR SABA, Israel, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SodaStream launches its 2022 Earth Day campaign featuring Baywatch star David Hasselhoff. SodaStream remains true to its environmental DNA and light-hearted tone, sharing another important message for the planet while humorously paying tribute to the iconic Baywatch series. Similar to his role in the series, David Hasselhoff plays a lifeguard, but this time he shares how to save sea turtles lives in reality.

As part of SodaStream's long-time mission to reduce single-use plastic waste and stopping it from ending up in the sea, SodaStream has partnered with SEE Turtles, an NGO that works to protect sea turtles worldwide. Sea turtles are key species in the oceans and without them, the natural order in the ocean may be disrupted. Through this initiative, SodaStream commits* to saving a baby sea turtle for every SodaStream sparkling water maker sold worldwide during the month of April.

"As part of SodaStream's environmental responsibility and obligation to the planet, we are always looking for ways to do better", commented SodaStream's Global CMO, Karin Schifter-Maor. "This year we took another step in this direction with our biggest Earth Day campaign to date, which will last for the entire month of April, so at SodaStream we are actually celebrating "Earth Month." With this 360° campaign, we are engaging people to not only keep the oceans clean from single-use plastic waste, but also giving them the opportunity to save endangered baby sea turtles around the world."

"I am honored to work with SodaStream on their commitment to protecting the environment by calling attention to the threat to sea turtles and our beaches. This is a cause that I deeply believe in. I hope that we will raise worldwide attention about this urgent issue. I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful initiative. SodaStream Rocks!" said David Hasselhoff. "SodaStream's Earth Day Campaign will be crucial in helping to address world attention about the importance of ensuring the survival of the globe. Each of us needs to do our part in contributing to a sustainable world. Our individual contributions will help to collectively add-up to building a strong foundation to reverse the looming threat. Silence is not an option".

"SEE Turtles is thrilled to be working with SodaStream to save baby sea turtles around the world and encourage less plastic waste", mentioned SEE Turtle's CEO, Brad Nahill. "Through our Billion Baby Turtles program, these funds will help community-based conservation programs at more than 20 important nesting beaches in 16 countries."

*By contributing proceeds from each and every sparkling water maker sold worldwide to SEE Turtles

SodaStream is standing by its commitment from last Earth Day to save 78 billion single-use plastic bottles by 2025.

In additional support to this broad campaign, SodaStream launches a one-of-a-kind AR experience, in which everyone can save their own personalized virtual baby sea turtle, and help it reach the ocean safely. David Hasselhoff was the first to take part in this unique encounter.

Finally, SodaStream is encouraging its employees all around the globe to further their personal commitment to the planet by providing opportunities to volunteer, educate, and promote sustainable values to younger generations.

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water-maker brand. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. Sodastream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet – replacing up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SEE Turtles is a US-based non-profit organization that protects sea turtles through conservation travel and volunteer tours, and through education programs such as Billion Baby Turtles and Too Rare To Wear, as well as by promoting inclusivity in the sea turtle community. Their award-winning programs help save sea turtle hatchlings on important nesting beaches around the world. SEE Turtles work with the tourism industry to end the turtle shell trade, and educate students and travelers about how to help save sea turtles.

