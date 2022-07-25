Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:18 Elezioni 2022, Casalino: "Mia candidatura? Ancora nulla di deciso

17:16 A Tropea l'evento di LaC, Gratteri e Occhiuto tra gli ospiti

17:12 Csm, Gratteri: 'Mai voluto candidarmi, lì solo scambi e accordi'

16:58 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.331 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 25 luglio

16:56 Covid, Pregliasco: "Agosto migliore, discesa casi consolidata tra 7-15 giorni"

16:53 Covid oggi Emilia, 3.219 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 21 luglio

16:19 Covid, Cartabellotta: "Picco superato, ora discesa consolidata"

16:16 Elezioni 2022, Caio e Rachele Mussolini: "Meloni e fascismo? Sinistra senza idee"

16:07 Covid oggi Italia, 23.699 contagi e 104 morti: bollettino 25 luglio

16:01 Napoli, uccide la figlia malata e si spara: 89enne in fin di vita

15:59 Milano, lite in Corso Como: 24enne ferito dall'ex della fidanzata

15:42 Elezioni 2022, Versace lascia Forza Italia: "Ha tradito miei valori"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Increase Productivity of Remote Work with Ease as Wondershare Launched the Fully-featured PDFelement 9

25 luglio 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Manage PDFs like Word on cloud — Wondershare's upgraded PDFelement 9 might be exactly what a work setup needs.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people find PDFs too much of a hassle. However, PDF files are unavoidable in the workplace across different industries and professions. To help employees and small business owners keep up with the digital transformation, Wondershare rolled out the latest version of PDFelement equipped with a faster loading speed and advanced features including document management in Cloud. Simply edit, convert, sign PDFs and more across desktop, mobile and web anytime, anywhere.

"We all witnessed how the pandemic disrupted the labor market. The post-pandemic world only accelerated existing trends in remote work and also generated opportunities for small businesses," said David Ouyang, the Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement. "With the latest updates and user-friendly interface, PDFelement 9 is the all-in-one PDF solution that can significantly save users' time for more important tasks."

Managing PDFs is a breeze with PDFelement 9's latest updates:

PDFelement 9 is not just a PDF editor for you to edit, convert and sign PDFs, but also provides powerful features at half the price, such as annotation tools, batch processing, OCR and more for users to customize PDFs the way they want exactly. Maximize efficiency and productivity of remote work with PDFelement starting today!

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. Pricing starts at $79.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit  https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare 

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OnDNyXW0_sLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
work setup needs Microsoft Word lavoro work
Vedi anche
News to go
Scoperta frode nel settore delle accise per circa 600mila euro
News to go
Lufthansa, 27 luglio sciopero del personale di terra
News to go
Incendio a Cinigiano, evacuato il paese
News to go
Los Angeles, sparatoria in un parco: 2 morti e 5 feriti
News to go
Boom dei prestiti per andare in vacanza
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, Oms: "Emergenza sanitaria globale"
News to go
Un registro per bloccare le telefonate pubblicitarie
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "A Odessa distrutta nave da guerra ucraina e missili forniti Usa"
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022, partiti al lavoro per la campagna elettorale
News to go
Papa: "Pellegrinaggio in Canada contribuisca a riconciliazione"
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Assoturismo: "A rischio 1,2 milioni di passeggeri"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza