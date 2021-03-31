Increased Virtual Learning Impacts Children's Vision

Expert panel on vision and health highlights the effects of screen-based learning on children's vision one year into the pandemic

DALLAS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vision Impact Institute recently convened experts in children's vision and health to discuss the implications of digital learning on children's vision, a year after many schools globally switched to virtual learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel included Donna Mazyck, Executive Director - National Association of School Nurses; Becky Palm, President and Executive Director - Essilor Vision Foundation; Joseph Ricci, Executive Director - Pennsylvania Optometric Association; and Dr. Charles Shidlofsky, Clinical Director - Neuro-Vision Associates of North Texas.

The discussion highlighted the many ways the pandemic is affecting children's vision:

"It's clear that as we globally navigate changes in children's education, we must prioritize vision," says Kristan Gross, Global Executive Director, Vision Impact Institute. "Inequities in access to care existed before the pandemic, but have been compounded by this rapid shift to digital learning. Partnerships with organizations like these will be crucial to ensuring that our children see well and enjoy an education that will unlock their future potential."

About the Vision Impact Institute The Vision Impact Institute's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of vision correction and protection to make good vision a global priority. Its Advisory Board is comprised of four independent international experts: Pr. Clare Gilbert (United Kingdom), Mr. Allyala Nandakumar (United States), Dr. Serge Resnikoff (Switzerland), and Dr. Wang Wei (China).

The Vision Impact Institute is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which receives support from the Vision for Life Fund from Essilor, the world leader in ophthalmic optics. The Vision Impact Institute hosts a unique database of research at visionimpactinstitute.org.

Contact:Andrea Kirsten-ColemanGlobal Communications Manager andrea.kirsten@visionimpactinstitute.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832635/Vision_Impact_Institute_Logo.jpg