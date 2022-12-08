Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:57 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.153 contagi e 3 morti: a Roma 1.640 casi

14:50 Covid oggi Sardegna, 339 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 8 dicembre

14:43 Chi è Brittney Griner, la stella del basket Usa liberata dalla Russia

14:21 Russia, liberata Brittney Griner. Biden: "Sta bene, torna a casa"

14:03 Maltempo nel Lazio, domani allerta meteo gialla

13:45 Chi è Luis Enrique, l'hombre vertical che lascia la guida della Spagna

13:45 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Se Kiev vuole può finire domani"

13:38 Anche Chef Rubio tra i denunciati da Liliana Segre

13:21 Fisco, Italia resta prima nell'Ue per Iva non riscossa

13:10 Qatar 2022, Luis Enrique non è più il ct della Spagna

12:49 Frana Ischia, Elemosiniere del Papa benedice le bare delle vittime

12:32 Grecia, attentato a Schlein: anarchici rivendicano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Incredible viewing figures for the Golden Trail World Series in 2022!

08 dicembre 2022 | 09.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANNECY, France, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to take stock after the amazing season experienced by the Golden Trail Series in 2022. And to say that it was excellent in terms of audiences with twice as many viewers in 2022 than in 2021.

 

People love live programmesThe live broadcasts of the Golden Trail World Series (on the GTS website or YouTube) enjoyed resounding success in 2022 with nearly 650,000 viewers following the GTWS races this year. Add to that Trail Running Insider and episodes of Chasing Dreams, the web series at the beginning of the season, and you have 4.7 million videos watched on Golden Trail Series platforms representing over 49 million minutes of videos seen. With the live programmes alone, the Golden Trail Series managed to double its audience compared to 2021, proof of the growing interest in GTWS and trail running! This interest led almost 140 television channels around the world to broadcast our videos and made sure that Chasing Dreams was watched by over 10 million people!

2022 GTWS in figures

4.7M: the number of videos watched on the Golden Trail Series YouTube channel during the 2022 season.10M: the number of views for Chasing Dreams episodes around the world on TV channels. 49M minutes watched in total this year.650K viewers watched live broadcasts on the YouTube channel.228 athletes scored at least one point this season (116 men and 112 women).€30,300: total prize money won by 2022 ladies' champion Nienke Brinkman during the GTWS (€21,300 for the final in Madeira).€27,750: total prize money won by 2022 men's champion Rémi Bonnet during the GTWS (€20,850 for the final in Madeira).36 nationalities represented in the 2022 GTWS rankings from 6 different continents!

All the information you need on the Golden Trail World Series is here: goldentrailseries.com

Golden Trail TV : goldentrailseries.com/gttv/Site Internet : goldentrailseries.comFacebook : Golden Trail SeriesInstagram : Golden Trail SeriesYouTube : Golden Trail SeriesE-mail : press@goldentrailseries.com / contact@goldentrailseries.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963722/Golden_Trail_Series_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819208/Golden_Trail_World_Series_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/incredible-viewing-figures-for-the-golden-trail-world-series-in-2022-301697315.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN58946 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Economia_E_Finanza Altro it was excellent take stock after stagione season
Vedi anche
News to go
Time, Zelensky 'Persona dell'anno' 2022
News to go
Covid, Cina annuncia stop a misure più drastiche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci difenderemo con ogni mezzo"
News to go
Mattarella in Bocconi per saluto a Monti: "La Repubblica gli è grata"
News to go
Meteo, pioggia e neve per il ponte dell'Immacolata
News to go
Germania, sospetto golpe: 25 arresti
News to go
Manovra 2023, Landini: "Da risposte Meloni profonde distanze"
News to go
Cagliari, sequestrati 748 kg di fuochi d'artificio: una denuncia
News to go
Test di Medicina 2023, le date
News to go
Migranti, nel 2022 da nuova rotta balcanica danubiana +203,78% arrivi
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Russia vuole congelare conflitto per preparare nuova offensiva"
News to go
Minacce social a premier Meloni, identificato autore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza