Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 14:51
INC's Real Power for Real People Campaign Shows the "Real Power" of Nuts and Dried Fruits to Millions Around the World

22 aprile 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Real Power for Real People dissemination campaign has impacted millions of consumers and showed the "real power" of nuts and dried fruits and its connection to "attitudinal immunity".

REUS, Spain, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched on October 27, 2020, the Real Power for Real People messaging focused on the concept that consuming nuts and dried fruits provides your body with the "real power" needed to face everyday challenges and be immune to everything. The campaign will be expanded during 2021/2022 to reach new audiences and build on the Real Power for Real People concept.

Campaign Video: https://youtu.be/ElicMmVtg3I

The campaign's main video, which encourages consumers to add nuts and dried fruits to their daily diet, received over 1,750,000 views on YouTube. The INC also partnered with 30 social media influencers from 17 countries around the world, utilizing their more than 7,000,000 combined followers to further spread the message. In total, influencer posts garnered over 1,500,000 interactions and the campaign's hashtag #ShareYourNutfruitPower gained over 330 publications.

Moreover, the INC developed a toolkit which enabled INC members to join in and share the Real Power for Real People concept in their own markets. Over 80 INC members signed up to help to spread the goodness of nuts and dried fruits.

INC Executive Director, Goretti Guasch said of the campaign, "Immunity has been pushed to the forefront of all conversations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am thrilled to see the success this campaign has had in positioning nuts and dried fruits as a healthy option for consumers. We are looking forward to what next year will bring and how we can expand on this message."

About the INC

The INC is the international umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry. Its members include more than 850 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 80 countries. INC membership represents over 85% of the world's commercial "farm gate" value of trade in nuts and dried fruits. The INC's mission is to stimulate and facilitate sustainable growth in the global nut and dried fruit industry. It is the leading international organization on health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, and international standards and regulations regarding nuts and dried fruits.

INC Press Contact:e-mail press@nutfruit.orgtelephone +34 977 331 416

 

