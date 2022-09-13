Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:26 Da Altroconsumo 7 proposte politiche per le elezioni, da bollette e carovita a salute e digitalizzazione

15:00 Rom precipitato da finestra a Roma, Ilaria Cucchi: "Fare chiarezza senza sconti"

15:00 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.113 contagi e 3 morti. A Roma 969 nuovi casi

14:51 Jean-Luc Godard, Libération: "È ricorso a suicidio assistito"

14:38 A Palermo la Settimana Alfonsiana, ospiti magistrati e studiosi

14:34 Superbonus, ecco cosa è cambiato: responsabile solo chi truffa

14:21 Colosimo: "Salvini? Da FdI no tentennamenti su energia. Meloni premier? Alleati saranno felici"

14:18 Fdi, Chiara Colosimo a Adnkronos Live - L'intervista

13:55 Vaccini bivalenti Covid, rischio caos: da Gismondo a Pregliasco, cosa ne pensano

13:51 Appello Croce Rossa: "Emergenza fame globale, servono azioni urgenti"

13:48 Morto Andrea Riello, imprenditore 60enne stroncato da malore in azienda

13:39 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 850 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 13 settembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

INDEPENDENT SCIENTIFIC STUDY DEMONSTRATES PFAS IS NOT IDENTIFIED OR LEACHED IN IPACKCHEM ADVANCED IN-MOLD FLUORINATED CONTAINERS

13 settembre 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An independent study designed and overseen by Environmental Standards, Inc. and conducted by Pace Analytical Services LLC found that no PFAS were identified or found to leach into the contents of IPACKCHEM's proprietary Advanced In-Mold Fluorinated (IMF) containers. 

"This study confirms that IPACKCHEM's Advanced IMF barrier process creates packaging that is safe, secure and sustainable, and is a solution to PFAS leaching from fluorinated containers.  We believe our technology and process can help deliver the benefits of fluorinated HDPE packaging while safeguarding public health and protecting the environment," said JP Morvan, chief executive officer of IPACKCHEM.

In March of 2021, EPA found that certain HDPE containers posed the risk of leaching PFAS into the contents of the containers. EPA's study confirmed that it detected eight different PFAS from the fluorinated HDPE containers, with levels ranging from 20-50 parts per billion.

Since then, EPA has noted that fluorination processes that use fluorine gas without the presence of oxygen can reduce the risk of PFAS formation. In addition, the FDA has authorized the use of barrier technology containers for food use only when the fluorination of the containers is done via manufacturing processes that use nitrogen. 

IPACKCHEM's proprietary Advanced IMF process uses a dilute mixture of Fluorine in Nitrogen that reacts with only the inner surface of the container to create a barrier to chemical migration, ensuring product integrity and purity.

The Pace Advanced IMF Container Study Findings

The independent study, a summary of which was released today, was conducted by scientists at Pace Analytical Services with the testing designed and overseen by Environmental Standards, a specialized chemistry consultancy with significant experience in these types of testing.   

1

The study was conducted through a contract with Steptoe & Johnson and funded by IPACKCHEM.

"We believed it was important to subject our Advanced IMF industrial containers to scientific testing to determine if they performed safely and consistent with our highest standards.  We are gratified by the results of that testing, which can give users confidence that they can use our containers safely," Morvan said.

IPACKCHEM

IPACKCHEM was founded three decades ago with the mission to improve the handling of specialty chemicals from both an environmental and safety standpoint.  It has since grown to become a global leader in high performance plastic packaging and now serves customers from production locations in four continents.

At its inception, IPACKCHEM introduced innovative rigid plastic packaging products with barrier properties to ensure the safe transportation, storage and handling of chemicals used in crop protection, animal health, flavors & fragrances, pharmaceuticals and laboratory applications.

IPACKCHEM's rigid barrier plastic containers meet stringent procedural quality controls and are certified by the United Nations for transport of hazardous goods.

IPACKCHEM's proprietary packaging solution with Advanced IMF barrier technology is 100 percent recyclable and can also be manufactured using a high percentage of post-consumer recycled content (up to 50%).

1 The Study was designed to test for 19 PFAS compounds, a group that includes the 8 PFAS compounds that were detected in the US EPA studies.

Contact:

Claire Parker

claire@cbcommunicationsllc.com

Victor Lusvardi

victor.lusvardi@ipackchem.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896914/IPACKCHEM_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Salute_E_Benessere Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza ADVANCED IN MOLD FLUORINATED containers An independent study Alleanza Nazionale proprietary Advanced In Mold Fluorinated
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Dl Aiuti bis, trovata intesa sul Superbonus
News to go
Monopattini, le nuove regole
News to go
Caro energia, bozza proposte Ue: fasce orarie per taglio consumi
News to go
Tennis, Coppa Davis a Bologna
News to go
Roma, sequestrato Piper da 350mila euro
Scuola e settimana corta, Bianchi: "Non per risparmio energetico"-Video
News to go
Caro energia e bollette, "in 2023 senza interventi efficaci 5.266 euro a famiglia"
News to go
Un Frecciarossa dedicato al generale Dalla Chiesa
News to go
Caro scuola 2022, dai libri agli zaini: ecco quanto si spende per ogni studente
News to go
Lecce, inchiesta su corruzione elettorale e truffa: 10 arresti
News to go
Volley, Mattarella: "Primo set a Polonia premio per sportività"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza