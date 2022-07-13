Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:14 Omicidio Ciatti, papà Niccolò: "Assassino è scappato, era la nostra paura"

13:07 Camera, accolte le dimissioni di Elio Vito

12:54 Matilda De Angelis e il post sull'ansia: "Bisogna chiedere aiuto"

12:52 Pensioni, meno di 1.000 euro al mese per il 40%

12:47 Germania, trovati morti due ristoratori italiani a Stoccarda: è giallo

12:43 L'appello del giudice Balsamo: "Da istituzioni ricerca verità"

12:34 Borsellino: legale figli, 'paese dedica più spazio a separazione Totti che a depistaggio strage'

12:27 Omicidio Ciatti, il ceceno Bissoultanov è scappato

12:21 Napoli, ricoverato per infarto scrittore Maurizio De Giovanni

12:15 Covid, Sileri: "Niente nuove restrizioni, vaccinarsi subito"

12:04 Covid Italia, il report: ricoveri ancora in aumento

11:44 Nuova analisi Comscore, l'evoluzione dei consumi digital post-pandemia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack surfaces, helps customers avoid an average of two major breaches annually

13 luglio 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In addition to circumventing the expense and exposure of data breaches and potential cyber incidents, CybelAngel customers also reduce insurance premiums

PARIS, July 13, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- CybelAngel, the world-leading external risk protection solution, and 2021 Gartner "Best of Breed" for Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS), released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that a composite CybelAngel customer achieved a 359% return on investment over three years, reduces cyber insurance premiums by 10%, and avoids two major data breaches annually.

Cybersecurity teams use CybelAngel to detect business-critical data, devices, and assets exposed outside the enterprise's security perimeter – before the exposure can be weaponized. The solution incorporates an unprecedented combination of advanced  machine learning algorithms combined with expert analysis to alert teams to only the most critical findings, and provide remediation at the touch of a button.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed four representative customers with experience using CybelAngel. Key results from the investment include saving cyber insurance premiums, avoiding the need to hire additional security analysts, and avoiding the expenses associated with data breaches.

According to the study, the composite CybelAngel customer experienced benefits such as a 359% ROI over three years and also:

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of a global commercial real estate services firm, included in the research said, "We made this investment in order to maintain stability and potentially avoid larger-scale incidents. This space is constantly evolving. Cybersecurity three years ago wasn't the same as it is today."

"Cybersecurity has travelled beyond the IT cave to be recognised as a board-level business-critical matter," said CybelAngel CEO Erwan Keraudy. "It's time to challenge your cybersecurity vendors about the value and positive impact they bring to your business. We believe this study is clear recognition from our customers that we're bridging this gap."

To read the full TEI study or learn more about CybelAngel visit: https://discover.cybelangel.com/total-economic-impact 

About CybelAngelCybelAngel is the world-leading external risk protection solution that detects and resolves external threats well before they're exploited. As more business data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Named a "Best of Breed" Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) by Gartner in 2021, organizations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com 

Follow CybelAngel on social mediaTwitter: @CybelAngelLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybelangel/

Media Contact:Code Red CommunicationsCybelAngel@CodeRedComms.com+44 (0) 7887510205 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza potential cyber incidents security leader major security
Vedi anche
News to go
Crisi grano, incontro a Istanbul
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Non c'è senza M5S"
News to go
Vaccino antinfluenzale, a chi è raccomandato
News to go
828 milioni di persone nel mondo soffrono la fame
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 12 luglio: contagi e decessi
News to go
Covid Hong Kong, torna braccialetto elettronico per quarantena
News to go
Whatsapp, in arrivo nuove emoji per commentare
News to go
Lavoro, incontro Draghi-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Covid, donna e single: ecco chi è più protetto
News to go
Giappone, oggi i funerali di Shinzo Abe
News to go
Spesa, italiani scelgono alimenti sempre più regionali
News to go
Palermo, droga calata col 'panaro': 4 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza