Mercoledì 18 Gennaio 2023
INDIA TO ADDRESS ENERGY TRANSITION AGENDA DURING INAUGURAL INDIA ENERGY WEEK 2023

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced that the inaugural India Energy Week (IEW) will take place in Bengaluru from 6-8 February 2023.

Launched in the year of India's G20 Presidency, the exhibition and conference will convene India's senior energy stakeholders and over 30,000 global policymakers, business leaders and innovators to discuss India's energy transition agenda and shine a light on opportunities in the country set to become one of the world's largest energy markets.

India is expected to drive the largest increase in energy production of any country over the next two decades. Diversifying its energy mix through gas, biofuels, and hydrogen to unlock its full potential and address the Energy Trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability.

India's responsible, full-scale energy transition will see over USD 300bn invested in upscaling the sector, its renewable energy capacity increased to 500 GW by 2030, and net-zero achieved by 2070.  Through One Sun, One World, One Grid, India aims to provide reliable clean energy to vulnerable communities, charting a new path for developing countries navigating the energy transition.

IEW is an opportunity for the international community to be part of this large-scale transition – in India, and throughout the global energy economy at large.

Visitors will hear from global industry leaders about the trends that are expected to shape the future of the sector, discover the innovations that will enable the transition to Net Zero, and unlock partnerships that will determine the direction of the industry.

The key themes that the exhibition and conference will cover, include:

About India Energy Week 2023:

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India Energy Week is the pre-eminent platform connecting India's booming network of energy stakeholders with international counterparts for collaboration and conversation for a responsible and smart energy transition on India's road to net-zero. The exhibition and conferences are set to welcome 30,000+ global energy leaders, 8,000+ conference delegates, 1,000+ exhibitors and 500+ renowned speakers from 150+ countries. Official website: www.indiaenergyweek.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/india-to-address-energy-transition-agenda-during-inaugural-india-energy-week-2023-301723892.html

