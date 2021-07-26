Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:04 Tunisia, presidente ordina coprifuoco notturno per un mese

19:41 Tokyo 2020, tifone Nepartak verso il Giappone: le ultime news

19:32 'A Black Jesus', cittadinanza onoraria Siculiana a Wim Wenders

19:00 Tokyo 2020, il medagliere dopo la terza giornata

18:34 Covid, in Gran Bretagna contagi in calo per sesto giorno consecutivo

18:02 Vaticano, i soldi del Papa per i poveri in paesi off shore: domani al via processo

17:42 Covid Lombardia, oggi 177 contagi e un morto: bollettino 26 luglio

17:25 Covid oggi Friuli, 20 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 26 luglio

17:22 Covid Italia oggi, 3.117 contagi e 22 morti: bollettino 26 luglio

17:20 Economia circolare, uno dei pilastri delle politiche di sostenibilità di Webuild

17:10 Vaccini, Segre: "Paragone con Shoah è follia"

16:13 Clima, Draghi: "A Cop26 per accordo ambizioso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Indian electricity prices determined with innovative Belgian technology

26 luglio 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

India's premier Power Exchange IEX partners with the Belgian scale-up N-SIDE to implement its Power Matching Algorithm for Electricity price discovery in its Day-ahead Market

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With effect from 14th April 2021, the Indian Energy Exchange has started using the N-SIDE Power Matching Solution to determine the daily price and traded volume of electricity in its Day Ahead Market.  IEX expects to benefit from N-SIDE's Power Matching Solution as it enables the power exchange to respond to the rapid growth of the Indian Energy market. After deploying and continuously improving a solution for the European market for more than 10 years, N-SIDE's Power Matching Solution is now being used to benefit the Indian energy market.

India’s premier Power Exchange IEX partners with the Belgian scale-up N-SIDE

As a Belgian scale-up founded in 2000, N-SIDE has seen significant growth over the past years. The company combines advanced analytics, software development and business expertise to create innovative technologies and algorithms that have a positive impact on businesses and people around the world. N-SIDE develops Artificial Intelligence software as a service, but also provides tailor-made solutions to meet specific business needs of customers.

Today, N-SIDE is an international organization with offices in Belgium and the US. Earlier this year, the company announced a capital increase of 10 million euros to accelerate the development of innovative solutions and encourage the international growth of the company. In the next chapter of this growth story, N-SIDE has started to support the expanding energy market of India.

With a share of 95%, IEX is India's premier energy marketplace. In February of this year, IEX registered a year-on-year growth in volume of 50%. As more Indian citizens need access to electricity and the market is becoming increasingly complex, the trade platform was looking for a modern solution to determine wholesale electricity market prices.

Building on its existing solution, which is based on Mixed-Integer Linear Programming (MILP), N-SIDE has provided a solution that meets the expectations and needs of IEX. The algorithm went live on the IEX platform in April and is now running every day to support 70% electricity trade on such markets. 

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557286/N_SIDE.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557285/N_SIDE_Logo.jpg

N-SIDE Logo

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Belgian scale up N SIDE Belgian up quark su
Vedi anche
News to go
No green pass, Lamorgese: "Manifestazioni non erano autorizzate"
News to go
Incendi in Sardegna, devastati migliaia di ettari
News to go
Gli affreschi di Padova e Montecatini Terme patrimonio Unesco
News to go
Fao, il premier Draghi al pre-vertice di Roma
News to go
Tokyo 2020, medaglia d'argento nel fioretto per Garozzo
News to go
Caos in Tunisia, Saied sospende Parlamento
News to go
Green pass, scaricati 33 milioni di certificati
News to go
Confindustria, ripartenza Italia robusta
Draghi "figlio di papà, non capisce un c....": bufera social su Travaglio - Video
News to go
Tokyo 2020, altre tre medaglie per l'Italia
News to go
Roghi nell'Oristanese, migliaia di ettari in cenere
News to go
Scuola, governo punta a ripresa in presenza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza