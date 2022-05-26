Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:20
comunicato stampa

Indiana to Showcase International Collaboration and Investment at Global Economic Summit

26 maggio 2022 | 18.57
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Governor Holcomb, Secretary Chambers Host Business and Economic Leaders from Around the World to Experience Indiana Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Indiana will host its inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit today through May 29, welcoming international delegations from more than two dozen countries, business executives and government leaders, and convening thought leaders from around the globe to discuss next-generation industries, technology and talent.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb will deliver the opening address on May 26 and moderate multiple panels at the Summit, which will be conducted at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Earlier this week, Gov. Holcomb shared remarks on the government's role in augmented manufacturing during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Gov. Holcomb was invited to speak at Davos in part because of Indiana's five-year streak of record economic development.

At the conclusion of the Summit, Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will host dignitaries and business leaders at the Indianapolis 500, which will shine a global spotlight on Indiana and its innovation in motorsports. Not since the Pan Am games in 1987 have so many foreign dignitaries been together in Indiana.

"Indiana is marking its place on the global stage as we host the single biggest international week in state history," Gov. Holcomb said. "Our state's economic development strategy is paying big dividends, and we're thrilled that the Indiana Global Economic Summit will provide a platform to share the ingenuity and innovation that makes Indiana unique."

More than 800 people including 30 international delegations are scheduled to participate.

Global leaders gathering at the Summit will discuss topics such as the impact of the semiconductor supply chain on national security, sustainability in motorsports, building robust entrepreneurial ecosystems, biotech innovation in an emergency and the geopolitics of sports. They will also conduct business-to-business matchmaking and discuss ways to address global challenges such as food insecurity and supply chain disruption.

Speakers include:

Additional featured speakers are listed here.

International delegations participating in the Summit include:

"We are thrilled to welcome global leaders to our state as we celebrate Indiana's economic momentum and explore new ways to build our future economy with like-minded partners from around the world," said Secretary Chambers. "The Summit provides a forum to strengthen relationships and further collaborate with the world's most dynamic thinkers and leaders on solutions to our most critical challenges that benefit all of us."

More information on the Summit is available here.

About the Indiana Global Economic SummitThe inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit will showcase leading-edge thinking from Indiana and the world, with a focus on sparking new ideas and shared solutions. The Summit will offer new and insights and opportunities for Indiana to foster global relationships for innovation, engage in critical conversations about the economy of the future, and collaborate on new ideas that spark discovery and entrepreneurship.

About IEDCThe Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is charged with growing the State economy, driving economic development, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Led by Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, @SecChambersIN, and governed by a 15-member board chaired by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, @GovHolcomb, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance, and talent attraction and retention efforts. For more information about the IEDC, visit iedc.in.gov.

 

