Martedì 25 Aprile 2023
14:44
Indianapolis Zoo Launches $1 Million Saving Species Challenge

25 aprile 2023 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Challenge increases the survival chances of a single at-risk animal species

INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indianapolis Zoological Society announced a bold grant program to reverse the decline of an animal species heading toward extinction. The Indianapolis Zoo Saving Species Challenge will award a $1 million grant to one organization that can develop and execute a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the survival of an animal species.

Field conservationists from around the world are invited to apply and present a plan to identify an animal species that is currently designated as threatened (Critically Endangered, Endangered, Vulnerable or Extinct in the wild) by the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List and create a program that would lead to an improvement in the species' status.

"The Indianapolis Zoo searched for a big idea to make a real difference and support field conservationists to make a measurable change in the future of a species," said Michael W. Wells, Trustee and Chair of the Indianapolis Zoo's Conservation Committee. "Our ability to measure the outcome by using the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List will allow us to objectively assess the results of our investment."

The grant has a two-stage application process. Pre-applications must be submitted by June 4, 2023, and then the organizations selected need to submit a full application by Dec. 3, 2023. Complete information on eligibility and application procedures can be found at IndianapolisZoo.com under the Conservation tab.

"We know that reversing the decline of a species takes time. If we trust the science and stay focused, we will save species. This challenge will serve as a model for other conservation organizations to follow," said Dr. Rob Shumaker, President & CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo. "The Indianapolis Zoo Saving Species Challenge is visionary and will focus attention on achieving significant impact on the survival of a species. I am excited to see the Indianapolis Zoo continue to set the bar high on how Zoos, Aquariums and Botanical Gardens can advance conservation action and catalyze real and positive change for species," said Jon Paul Rodriguez, Chair, IUCN Species Survival Commission.

A Jury of international animal conservation experts will choose the winner of the Indianapolis Zoo Saving Species Challenge. The winner will have five years to activate the program and show progress. The Zoo will announce the winner February 2024. Click here for free-use media assets.

About the Indianapolis ZooThe Indianapolis Zoo is the largest zoo in the U.S. that does not receive direct tax support. The Zoo has invested significant resources into conservation for decades, including the Indianapolis Prize – the world's leading award for animal conservation – the Global Center for Species Survival, and the Zoo's field conservation grants program. The Indianapolis Zoo protects nature and inspires people to care for our world. Located in White River State Park downtown, the Indianapolis Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the American Alliance of Museums as a zoo, aquarium and botanical garden. Visit IndianapolisZoo.com

Media Contact: Judy PalermoDirector of Public Relationsjpalermo@indyzoo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indianapolis-zoo-launches-1-million-saving-species-challenge-301803796.html

