Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 06:20
comunicato stampa

India's Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World's Largest FinTech Fest

27 settembre 2021 | 17.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW DELHI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman will be the Chief Guest at the World's Largest Virtual FinTech Fest -- Global FinTech Fest (GFF), scheduled for 28-30 September. Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, will address the Valedictory Session on 30th September. The event is presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and organised by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The World Bank and United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) are the institutional partners of the summit. It is expected to see 20,000 delegates from over 3,500 unique companies and over 115 countries. About 300 global speakers from 35 nations will share their perspectives on various facets of fintech.

Global leaders from IMF, The World Bank, UNCDF, including India's key policy makers, will converge at the Fest.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director Monetary and Capital Markets Department, International Monetary Fund; Lord Mayor William Russell; City of London; Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Dr Oliver Prill, CEO, Tide; Pia Roman Tayag, Director, Office of the UNSGSA; Matthias Kroner, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Tradelite Solutions GmbH; Preeti Sinha, Executive Secretary, United Nations Capital Development Fund; are some of the key speakers at the summit.

Among the global companies, representatives of Google, Facebook, Amazon Pay, are participating in the Fest that will discuss how globally the economies are being re-shaped by fintech adoption.

Over the past few years, India's fintech sector has emerged as one of the world's most active fintech markets. A market where startups, BigTechs, incumbents, and large conglomerates are vying to get a piece off. In the last one year, the sector has clocked the highest VC funding in the APAC region. The current year has seen over 16 unicorns in India where 1 in 4 unicorns were from the fintech domain.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635977/IAMAI.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629838/GFF_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
