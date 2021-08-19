Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
Indusface AppTrana introduces Fully Managed Behavioural Application DDOS Protection Solution

19 agosto 2021 | 13.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mitigate sophisticated application level (Layer7) DDOS attacks within minutes

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, a leading application security SaaS company that continually detects security risks, provides real-time protection and improves performance of applications, today announced that it is adding Behavioural Application DDOS Protection offering to its product, AppTrana. Application DDOS attacks are sophisticated and hard to mitigate. Simple rate limiting rules are insufficient allowing sophisticated attacks to fly under the radar. With AppTrana's Behavioural Application DDOS Protection, built on a highly performant big data pipeline and backed by ML concepts, mitigation of sophisticated attacks like HTTP flood, volumetric DDOS and complex attack scenarios happen in seconds.

AppTrana's Behavioural Application DDOS Protection solution takes advantage of its ability to process huge volume of requests in seconds and provides policies that are auto-configured based on behaviour of the application requests instead of hardcoded limits.

With AppTrana

Collectively through such multi-step approach, even the most sophisticated attacks are protected by AppTrana without any business impact.

"AppTrana is known to make application security easy for customers. Building on this, we are proud to announce Behavioural DDOS Protection solution that can protect against sophisticated DDOS attacks within minutes with first mitigation starting under a minute. Any DDOS protection solution needs a highly scalable infrastructure and unlike other vendors who have different DDOS scrubbing centres, all AppTrana's servers are equipped to handle DDOS attacks and can scale to handle large attacks," said Ashish Tandon, CEO, Indusface

AppTrana's Behavioural DDOS Protection is available for all customers who have signed up for the Advance, Advance Plus or Premium Plans.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Managed DDoS Attack protection for Applications Click here

Blog – Behaviour Application DDOS Click here

About Indusface

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company which secures critical Web, Mobile & API applications of 2000+ global customers using it's award winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS, BOT Mitigation, CDN and threat intelligence engine.

The company has been funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund, Ranked #1 in overall ratings by 2021 Gartner Peer Insight 'Voice Of Customer' report for WAF, is Great Place to Work certified, platform is compliant with PCI, ISO27001, Soc2, GDPR etc and has been the recipient of many prestigious start up awards.

www.indusface.com 

Media Contact:Hariharan. P hariharan.p@indusface.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598108/Indusface_Logo.jpg

