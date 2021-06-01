Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 00:25
Industry leader Baris Ertan joins Baringa to accelerate growth in North American Energy and Global Commodity Trading practices

01 giugno 2021 | 16.59
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baringa Partners has hired industry veteran Baris Ertan to drive growth in global energy and commodity trading and to strengthen its overall energy and utilities presence in North America.  Ertan joins a rapidly expanding North American business for Baringa which is being driven by significant business change and massive new investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

"The clean energy transition is well underway around much of the world, with trillions of dollars of new investment required," said Baringa's Energy and Resources lead David Hatcher. "Trading and Optimization is at the heart of unlocking value in these new assets and business models which will sustainably power the future, while responsibly transitioning from the past.  We couldn't ask for a better leader than Baris to join our team to help us lean into this truly global opportunity."

Baringa's increased focus on North America and presence in the Houston market will expand the firm's physical presence in the world's major energy and commodity trading centers which already include London, Singapore, and New York.

"Our clients across renewable power, oil and gas, physical commodities, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and trading of environmental products are building businesses that rely on international scale and global market inter-connectivity," according to Baringa's Global Trading lead Nick Tallantyre.  "Adding Baris to our team in Houston gives us instant credibility to tackle our clients' most important global initiatives in all major geographies."

In the last year, Baringa has won notable awards in energy markets including Financial Times gold medals for Energy, Utilities and Environmental markets and for consulting to the Oil and Gas sector. The firm has been recognized as winners of Energy Risk's Global Climate Risk Innovation of the Year, and as Advisory Firm of the Year for Asia.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team with the brand and industry focus of Baringa," said Ertan.  "I have had the opportunity to lead large consulting teams in the past which have achieved a great deal of success and garnered consistent industry accolades, but I am excited about building something truly unique at Baringa – measured by our clients' successes and the growth opportunities for our people."

Ertan joins Baringa amidst a rapid growth in offerings targeted at the North America market.  Since 2020, Baringa has launched multiple offerings which will complement Ertan's focus on trading and risk management including: 1) a market leading climate financial risk model, 2) long-term market fundamentals and transactions services for power and gas markets across all of the North American ISO/RTOs, and 3) services for transforming power networks to allow for reliable deployment of renewables and distributed energy resources (DER).

About Baringa Partners

Baringa Partners is an independent business and technology consultancy. We help businesses run more effectively, navigate industry shifts and reach new markets. We use our industry insights, ideas and pragmatism to help each client improve their business. Collaboration is central to our strategy and culture, ensuring we attract the brightest and the best. And it's why clients love working with us.

Baringa launched in 2000 and now has over 900 members of staff and 92 partners across our practice areas Energy & Resources, Financial Services, Products & Services, and Government & Public Sector. These practices are supported by cross-sector teams focused on Customer & Digital; Finance, Risk & Compliance; People Excellence; Supply Chain & Procurement; Data, Analytics & AI; Intelligent Automation & Operations Excellence; and Technology Transformation. We operate globally and have offices in the UK, Europe, Australia, US and Asia.

Baringa Partners have been voted as the leading management consulting firm in the Financial Times' UK Leading Management Consultants 2021 in the categories Energy, Utilities & the Environment, and Oil & Gas. We have been in the Top 10 for the last 14 years in the small, medium, as well as large category in the UK Best Workplaces™ list by Great Place to Work®. We are a Top 50 for Women employer, and are recognised by Best Employers for Race.

Baringa. Brighter Together.

For more information, visit www.baringa.com

