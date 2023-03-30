Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:33 Usa 2024, Trump in vantaggio di 30 punti su DeSantis a primarie repubblicane

15:32 Cellulare, 50 anni fa la prima telefonata: è iniziata la rivoluzione

13:47 Berlusconi, il legale: "A Processo 'Escort' presenza Cav. non era prevista"

13:27 Codice appalti, Lega: "Frasi Busia gravi, non può più guidare Anac"

13:01 Governo, Meloni: "Stato amico imprese e non avversario" - Video

12:41 Repubblica grata al Filo d'oro, Mattarella inaugura nuovo centro

12:11 Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Cina lavori per pace giusta"

11:59 Neymar perde un milione al casinò online, la reazione è virale - Video

11:46 Crociere, pronta al debutto Msc World America

11:32 Google, blocca 17 milioni di annunci sulla guerra in Ucraina

11:05 Discorso Zelensky a Parlamento Austria, deputati Fpo lasciano Aula

10:16 Arrestato a Minsk il padre di Masha, la bimba russa pacifista

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Industry players call for a 'non-stop' approach to Africa's banking digitisation

30 marzo 2023 | 11.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If banks want to remain competitive in the face of neo-bank and fintech upstarts, they'll have to fundamentally change the way they do business to be digital first. And if they're going to achieve that goal, then working with technology partners to ensure that they have the right infrastructure in place will be crucial.  That was the overriding message from the speakers at a media roundtable event hosted during the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit for Africa 2023, recently held in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Global Digital Finance, African banks have an opportunity to take advantage of the continent's mobile penetration rates and increasing financial needs.  "Mobile is the core of everything," he said, adding that there are similarities between mobile payments in China and in Africa. Futurist and author Brett King agrees that this mobile focus will be important, not just in Africa but around the globe.

Someone who has firsthand experience of how taking a digital-first approach can help improve customer experience is Eric Muriuki Njagi, Group Director, Digital Business, at the NCBA Group, one of Africa's largest financial services companies.  

He pointed out that, for banks, making the choice to lead with technology is about deploying "money at the speed of trust." As Njagi pointed out, "We now have payments being made instantly or in a matter of seconds," he said, adding that the same now applies to credit. "We're now initiating and completing about 6 million loans a day, with an average of two seconds required to complete each one."

But, the NCBA director noted, that kind of speed means very little without trust. In a world where just five percent of fiat currency is made up of hard cash and the rest is essentially algorithmic, that's especially critical.

"How do we trust the algorithm?" he asked.

The answer lies in a concept that Huawei calls "non-stop banking."

Leo Chen, President of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Region, unveiled 'Non Stop Banking' initiative at the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit for Africa 2023, the initiative calls for hand-in-hand collaboration between the ICT and banking industries and facilitate a digital future of 'non-stop' services, 'non-stop' development, and 'non-stop' innovation.

A good place to start on that front is with stability. As Zhentao Chen, CTO, of Digital Finance, Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa pointed out, that's not something African banks have always been able to take for granted.Here, moving back-end systems to the cloud can be incredibly important. "Cloud can help banks bring about zero-downtime financial services," said Cao.

Ultimately, however, if traditional banks are to compete with fintechs, they can't just bolt on these technologies. Instead, they must integrate them into a new approach which is entirely digital-first. 

Echoing that sentiment, Cao concluded by saying that Huawei is, "committed to working with our African customers to focus on the challenges and accelerate digital transformation." 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043933/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industry-players-call-for-a-non-stop-approach-to-africas-banking-digitisation-301785693.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza way they recently held in Cape Town Città del Capo Sudafrica
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, "in arrivo 100mila tutor e lezioni recupero nel pomeriggio"
News to go
Pensione anticipata Quota 97,6, domanda in scadenza: a chi spetta
News to go
Ue-Cina, Von der Leyen: "Rivedere le relazioni con Pechino"
News to go
Ucraina, "in Russia costretti ad arruolarsi altri 400mila uomini"
News to go
Pasqua, Federconsumatori: "Prodotti tipici più cari di quasi 10%"
News to go
Papa, ancora febbre ma in veloce ripresa: medici ottimisti
News to go
Cibo sintetico e stop governo, cosa dice Coldiretti
News to go
Bonus fotovoltaico, ultimo giorno per la domanda
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, ddl approvato alla Camera
News to go
Gianni Minà, camera ardente in Campidoglio
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, crollano le richieste
News to go
Sanzioni Russia, cosa ha detto oggi Putin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza