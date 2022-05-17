Cerca nel sito
 
InEight launches project controls solution to manage progressive project delivery models; pilot shows 10% reduction in design costs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight Inc., a global leader in capital project and program management software, has announced the launch of InEight Design, which delivers an integrated project controls process to successfully manage design scopes, and provide traceability in design quantities, for progressive project delivery models. Synchronizing design and construction data delivers the until now missing link in stakeholder collaboration and shared visibility envisioned for integrated project delivery.

The technology is launching after a successful pilot where it has been deployed on more than $14B of design-build and other partnership model work, reducing design quantity growth risk by up to 20% and reducing engineering costs by 10%.

By improving visibility into design progress and aligning construction work with the latest design quantities; customers can now eliminate the surprises that impact budgets and schedules.

Brad Barth, Chief Product Officer at InEight, said: "Global demand for construction continues to rise, and progressive delivery contracting models are becoming the norm for large complex projects. Managing and controlling the design scope on these projects is critical to overall success, yet until now design firms have been left to use disconnected spreadsheets to help manage their work. This powerful design management solution fills that void, providing a project controls solution for design work that provides visibility, collaboration, and accountability across the multiple stakeholders involved in these projects."

The software helps engineering and design teams control their scopes, manage their resources, predict completion dates, track progress, and manage earned values as the design work proceeds through 30-60-90-IFC milestones. The result is better coordination, accountability, and visibility across design and construction teams, eliminating surprises for integrated project delivery.

For more information about InEight Design, visit: InEight Design

InEight provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers and architects who are building the world around us. Over 575,000 users and more than 850 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle.

From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $1 Trillion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

