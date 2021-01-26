Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:02
INFiLED Opens New Showroom and Office in Barcelona

26 gennaio 2021 | 13.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The company enhances its presence in EMEA with new showroom in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiLED, leading global manufacturer of LED displays, announces the opening of its EMEA office and showroom in the center of Barcelona, Spain further expanding the company's presence across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Barcelona's Office

This investment proves INFiLED's commitment to the ongoing growth in the LED market to meet the varied and growing needs and expectations of industry customers. The brand-new full-renovated space of 500m2 located in the center of Barcelona serves as working space for the European Sales and Marketing team as well as a facility filled with INFiLED's latest products for both fixed and rental installations. The city has been voted as best location to host ISE starting 2021 and today is one of the most important and promising World Tech Hubs.

Barcelona's Office

"We're proud and excited to present our brand-new Showroom in Barcelona where visitors will experience a unique presentation of our LED display solutions," said Marco Bruines, Sr. Vice President of INFiLED EMEA. "Our world is changing and same does our industry. With today's extreme global travel limitations, it became important for us to execute and finalize this project in order to be closer to our EMEA partners and customers. If the country regulations allow it, we gladly invite customers here to show our latest technologies and discuss their projects."

Barcelona's Showroom

INFiLED maintains the company´s Office and Warehouse facilities in The Netherlands as well as its Sales Offices in Germany, France and UAE.

To schedule a visit, contact INFiLED at: info.emea@infiled.com

For more information about INFiLED's worldwide network: http://infiled.com/Worldwide-network/ 

About INFiLED

INFiLED is a leading high-tech enterprise specialised in developing and manufacturing large LED video equipment. INFiLED's product application range covers advertisement, transportation, sports, events, command & control, corporate branding and meeting rooms, creative applications and many more. With installations in over 85 countries and over 135 patents, one of the highest numbers in the industry, INFiLED has become a top brand of LED screen manufacturing striving to enlighten the world with a visual feast!

CONTACT:

Daniel XiaoMarketing ManagerShenzhen INFiLED Electronics Co.，LtdTel: +86 15816855028Email: daniel.xiao@infiled.comWeb: www.infiled.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426816/Barcelona_s_Office.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426818/1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426819/Barcelona_s_Showroom.jpg

 

