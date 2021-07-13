Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:12
Informatica Expands Cloud Footprint on Microsoft Azure Germany

13 luglio 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Azure Bolsters Cloud Momentum in the European region

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will make its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), the industry's first end-to-end AI-powered data management platform, available on Microsoft Azure Germany in response to cloud customer growth across Europe.

Informatica Corp.

Over the past year, cloud adoption accelerated as organisations went digital-first to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. Data transfer restrictions and data locality requirements, however, have slowed that transition. With the new IDMC pod on Azure Germany, customers now have additional choice of data location and the ability to innovate with their data to drive the business forward.

"The past year has seen organisations of all kinds, from both the private and public sector, accelerate their shift to the cloud in order to maintain business continuity and improve business resilience," said Rik Tam-Daniels, VP Strategic Ecosystems & Technology, Informatica. "Today's announcement with Microsoft gives our European customers more choice and enables them to leverage the power of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud to manage and innovate with their data."

Along with the IDMC pod launching on Microsoft Azure Germany, an additional IDMC pod is now available on Azure Southeast Asia, further expanding the reach of Informatica's cloud data management offerings. These new pods build on an already successful collaboration between Informatic and Azure, which experienced 109% year-over-year growth in 2020.

"As we look to support customers in advancing their digital transformations, we're committed to delivering a cloud that enables customers to manage and innovate with their data in a way that works best for their business, said Jens Hansen, General Manager EMEA, Data & AI at Microsoft "Our continued partnership with Informatica gives our joint customers access to the industry's leading cloud data management to help enable adherence to local regulations."

The new Intelligent Data Management Cloud is available on the Azure Germany pod now, with customers able to subscribe via Azure Marketplace. To get started quickly and easily, customers can take advantage of the Informatica Cloud Data Integration Free Service which provides up to 500M rows of data processing per month at no charge helping to fast-track data integration, transformation and loading of priority workloads to Azure Synapse for cloud data warehousing.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. For more information, visit us at www.informatica.com, or follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.  See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations prteam@informatica.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692190/Informatica_Corp_Logo.jpg

New Intelligent data management Cloud data management gestione dei dati Cloud on Azure Bolsters Cloud Momentum
