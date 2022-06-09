Infosys and TK Elevator Announce Strategic Collaboration

To revamp Digital Workplace Management, Network Security, and IT Infrastructure, powered by Infosys Cobalt

BENGALURU, India, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a global strategic collaboration with TK Elevator, one of the world's leading elevator companies based out of Düsseldorf, Germany. The global seven-year collaboration is an extension of the successful modernization of TK Elevator's IT infrastructure in Europe and Africa.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will consolidate and harmonize the global service desk and workplace operations. Infosys will provide AI-powered IT helpdesk services, digital workplace management, as well as network services, powered by Infosys Cobalt-driven automation framework. This will humanize TK Elevator's workplace experience by building a resilient enterprise and digitally transforming their underlying IT infrastructure. Infosys will aim to boost cybersecurity and enhance digital experience for TK Elevator's end users, by leveraging its deep domain expertise, industry-grade IT infrastructure modernization capabilities, and a strong global presence. The collaboration, while improving availability of IT infrastructure, will reduce overall IT operational costs.

"At TK Elevator, IT infrastructure is the core of our digital initiatives and we continuously strive to provide state-of-the-art user services. With Infosys as a strategic partner, we are confident to achieve our target of automation, innovation and efficiency across the IT landscape," said, Susan Poon, Global CIO at TK Elevator.

"Infosys will provide our business with high-performance IT services and enhanced user experience for our employees worldwide. Leveraging artificial intelligence and automation will not only make our IT more customer-centric, but will also help improve our customer experience at reduced cost," added John Hemming, Head of Infrastructure at TK Elevator.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "Enterprises globally are repeatedly choosing cloud-based modernization solutions to enable their digital journeys, rendering their businesses more resilient. We are excited to collaborate with TK Elevator to enable their digital transformation. As we work towards establishing an engagement based on mutual trust and creating a value ecosystem, Infosys' best-in-class solutions in LAN, digital workplace, cybersecurity and infra, powered by AI and hybrid cloud, will drive operational excellence for TK Elevator globally. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the future."

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

