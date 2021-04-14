Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:10 Covid Sicilia, oggi 1.542 contagi e 33 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

18:00 Covid Lombardia, oggi 2.153 contagi e 85 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

17:53 Covid Campania, oggi 2.212 contagi e 27 morti: dati 14 aprile. A Napoli 487 casi

17:42 Covid, Cesare (Mcc): "Rapporto su Fondo Pmi per capire prossime iniziative"

17:40 Covid, Bianchi (Svimez): "Con sostegno liquidità arginate fragilità ma imprese vanno rafforzate"

17:21 Afghanistan, fonti: ritiro truppe dal 1° maggio, anche l'Italia

17:20 Erdogan: "Io dittatore? Parole Draghi indecenti e maleducate"

17:10 Ragazza americana morta a Roma, si indaga per istigazione al suicidio

17:07 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.230 contagi e 49 morti: dati 14 aprile. A Roma 500 casi

17:05 Vaccino Covid, Figliuolo: "Da Pfizer altri 6,8 milioni dosi"

17:00 Europei 2021, Uefa: "Roma confermata sede con stadio aperto"

16:59 E' morto 'Rusty' di Rin Tin Tin, Lee Aaker aveva 77 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Infosys: Digital Differentiation and Large Deal Momentum Drive Industry-leading Growth in FY21

14 aprile 2021 | 15.33
LETTURA: 12 minuti

- Double-digit Revenue Growth Guidance of 12%-14% for FY22

- Share Buyback of ₹9,200 Crore ($1.23 bn) and Final Dividend of ₹6,400 Crore ($0.85 bn) Announced

BENGALURU, India, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered strong FY21 performance with 5.0% CC growth, and growth accelerating to 9.6% in Q4 – in the face of a turbulent economic environment. Large deal TCV for FY21 peaked to an all-time high of $14.1 billion with 66% being net new. Operating margin for the year expanded by 3.2% and Free Cash Flows increased by 38.5%. The Board has recommended capital return of ₹15,600 crore (app. $2.08 billion) including final dividend of ₹6,400 crore (app. $0.85 billion) and open market buyback of shares of ₹9,200 crore (app. $1.23 billion).

Infosys_Logo

"I am very pleased with our performance this year and incredibly proud of our employees for the passion and commitment they displayed despite a very tough environment. We have crossed a milestone of `100,000 crore in revenue in FY21. Our intense focus on client relevance, growing our digital portfolio with differentiated capabilities like Infosys CobaltTM, and empowering employees have helped us emerge as a preferred 'partner-of-choice' for our global clients. Our record large deal wins stand testimony to the effectiveness of this approach", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "A strong momentum exiting FY21, alongside a focused strategy to accelerate client digital journeys, gives us confidence for a stronger FY22", he added.

 

34.4% Q4 YoY 29.4% FYCC Digital growth

9.6% Q4 YoY 5.0% FY CC Revenue growth

24.5% Q4 24.5% FY Operating margin

17.0% FY Increase in EPS  (INR terms)

$2.1 bn Q4 $14.1 bn FY Large deal signings

Outlook for FY22:

In Q4, Infosys continued to expand its digital capabilities, especially with the Infosys CobaltTM cloud portfolio. The company announced a partnership with LivePerson for Conversational AI to help brands manage AI-powered conversations with consumers and employees. Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, the company also built its own applied AI cloud to provide employees simple and fast access to AI infrastructure, expanding their ability to drive AI-driven transformation for enterprises.

During the quarter, Infosys was also recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 by Ethisphere Institute, US and was ranked #30 on WSJ's 2021 list of 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world.

1.  Key highlights for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021Revenues in CC terms grew by 9.6% YoY and 2.0% QoQ Reported revenues at $3,613 million, growth of 13.0% YoY Digital revenues at 51.5% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 34.4% Operating margin at 24.5%, increase of 3.4% YoY and decline of 0.9% QoQ Basic EPS at $0.16, growth of 18.0% YoY FCF at $799 million, YoY growth of 34.7%; FCF conversion at 114.6% of net profit

For the year ended March 31, 2021 Revenues in CC terms grew by 5.0% YoY Reported revenues at $13,561 million, growth of 6.1% YoY Digital revenues at 48.5% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 29.4% Operating margin at 24.5%, increase of 3.2% YoY Basic EPS at $0.62, growth of 12.5% YoY FCF at $2,973 million, YoY growth of 38.5%; FCF conversion at 113.3% of net profit

"Despite the disruptions, we continue to execute seamlessly with broad-based momentum across verticals. This has led to healthy volume growth and record utilization in a seasonally soft quarter", said Pravin Rao, COO. While our employees continue to work from home through this health crisis, we remain focused on their wellness, including facilitating vaccination rollout for eligible employees. Attrition has picked up, largely reflecting a strong demand environment, but we remain confident of our employee engagement initiatives, vast talent pool and training capabilities to ensure seamless execution," he added.

"FY21 was a landmark year with superior shareholder returns backed by robust operating metrics and strong growth across revenue, margins and free cash flows", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "Executing on our capital allocation policy, the company proposes to increase the total dividend per share by 54% over previous year and Buyback of Equity shares of up to ₹9,200 crore", he added.

2.  Capital Allocation

The Board in its meeting held today approved the following:

*USD-INR rate of 75.00

3.  Client Wins & Testimonials

The trust clients repose in Infosys drives us to invest further in building stronger digital capabilities and to raise the bar in delivery excellence.

4.  Recognitions

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.".

 

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries 

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:

(Dollars in millions)

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

ASSETS 

Current assets 

Cash and cash equivalents 

3,380

2,465

Current investments

320

615

Trade receivables

2,639

2,443

Unbilled revenue

1,030

941

Other Current assets

938

748

Total current assets

8,307

7,212

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,519

2,361

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,115

950

Non-current investments

1,623

547

Unbilled revenue

81

-

Other non-current assets

1,180

1,190

Total non-current assets

6,518

5,048

Total assets

14,825

12,260

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 

Current liabilities 

Trade payables

362

377

Unearned revenue

554

395

Employee benefit obligations

276

242

Other current liabilities and provisions

2,072

1,743

Total current liabilities 

3,264

2,757

Non-current liabilities 

Lease liabilities

627

530

Other non-current liabilities 

432

272

Total non-current liabilities

1,059

802

Total liabilities 

4,323

3,559

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

10,442

8,646

Non-controlling interests

60

55

Total equity

10,502

8,701

Total liabilities and equity 

14,825

12,260

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for:

(Dollars in millions except per equity share data)

3 months ended March 31, 2021

3 months ended March 31, 2020

Year ended March 31, 2021

Year ended March 31, 2020

Revenues

3,613

3,197

13,561

12,780

Cost of sales

2,357

2,133

8,828

8,552

Gross profit

1,256

1,064

4,733

4,228

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

165

161

624

664

   Administrative expenses

207

229

784

840

Total operating expenses

372

390

1,408

1,504

Operating profit

884

674

3,325

2,724

Other income, net(3)

68

78

271

371

Profit before income taxes

952

752

3,596

3,095

Income tax expense 

255

160

973

757

Net profit (before minority interest)

697

592

2,623

2,338

Net profit (after minority interest)

697

590

2,613

2,331

Basic EPS ($)

0.16

0.14

0.62

0.55

Diluted EPS ($)

0.16

0.14

0.61

0.55

NOTES:

1.  The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on April 14, 2021.

2.  A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.

3.  Other Income includes Finance Cost.

IFRS-INR Press Release : https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2020-2021/q4/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet:https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2020-2021/q4/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
drive Industry leading growth ampliamento growth deal
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza