Domenica 24 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:24
comunicato stampa

Infosys: Industry leading revenue growth in Q1 lays robust foundation for the year

24 luglio 2022 | 15.44
LETTURA: 9 minuti

 -  FY 23 Revenue guidance increased to 14%-16%.  -  Margin guidance retained at 21%-23%

BENGALURU, India, July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered a robust performance in Q1 with year-on-year growth at 21.4% and sequential growth at 5.5% in constant currency. Year on year growth was in double digits across all business segments in constant currency terms. Digital accounted for 61.0% of overall revenues, growing at 37.5% in constant currency. Net hiring was strong at 21,171. Operating margin for the quarter was 20.0%, with Free Cash Flow conversion at 95.2% of net profit.

"Our strong overall performance in Q1 amidst an uncertain economic environment is a testament to our innate resilience as an organization, our industry-leading digital capabilities and continued client-relevance. We continue to gain market share and see a significant pipeline driven by our Cobalt cloud capabilities and differentiated digital value proposition," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "We are investing in rapid talent expansion while ensuring rewarding careers for our employees, to better serve evolving market opportunities. This has resulted in a strong performance in Q1 and increase in FY 23 revenue guidance to 14%-16%," he added.

37.5% YoY

21.4% YoY5.5% QoQ

20.0 %

4.4% YoY

$1.7 bn  

CC Digital growth

CC Revenue growth

Operating margin($ terms)

Increase in EPS(INR terms) 

Large deal TCV

 

1.  Key highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

"We are fueling the strong growth momentum with strategic investments in talent through hiring and competitive compensation revisions. While this will impact margins in the immediate term, it is expected to reduce attrition levels and position us well for future growth. We continue to optimize various cost levers to drive efficiency in operations," saidNilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. "Continued high focus on cash led to strong FCF to net profit conversion at 95.2% and improvement in ROE to 31.0%," he added.

2.  Client Wins & Testimonials

3.  Recognitions

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

This Release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'continue', 'intend', 'will', 'project', 'seek', 'could', 'would', 'should' and similar expressions. Those statements include, among other things, statements regarding our business strategy, our expectations concerning our market position, future operations, growth, margins, profitability, attrition, liquidity, and capital resources, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy, the effects of COVID-19 on global economic conditions and our business and operations, wage increases, change in the regulations including immigration regulation and policies in the United States. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

 

                      

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:       (Dollars in millions)

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,771

2,305

Current investments

1,027

880

Trade receivables

2,917

2,995

Unbilled revenue

1,709

1,526

Other Current assets

1,258

1,159

Total current assets

8,682

8,865

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,377

2,429

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,030

1,042

Non-current investments

1,664

1,801

Unbilled revenue

150

124

Other non-current assets

1,290

1,294

Total non-current assets

6,511

6,690

Total assets

15,193

15,555

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade payables

501

545

Unearned revenue

800

834

Employee benefit obligations

282

288

Other current liabilities and provisions

3,060

2,766

Total current liabilities

4,643

4,433

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

655

607

Other non-current liabilities

508

521

Total non-current liabilities

1,163

1,128

Total liabilities

5,806

5,561

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

9,337

9,941

Non-controlling interests

50

53

Total equity

9,387

9,994

Total liabilities and equity

15,193

15,555

 

 

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for:

(Dollars in millions except per equity share data)

3 months endedJune 30, 2022

3 months endedJune 30, 2021

Revenues

4,444

3,782

Cost of sales

3,144

2,509

Gross profit

1,300

1,273

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

193

169

   Administrative expenses

219

208

Total operating expenses

412

377

Operating profit

888

896

Other income, net (3)

80

77

Profit before income taxes

968

973

Income tax expense 

279

268

Net profit (before minority interest)

689

705

Net profit (after minority interest)

689

704

Basic EPS ($)

0.16

0.17

Diluted EPS ($)

0.16

0.17

NOTES:

www.infosys.com

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2022-2023/q1/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2022-2023/q1/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

