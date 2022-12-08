Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:57 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.153 contagi e 3 morti: a Roma 1.640 casi

14:50 Covid oggi Sardegna, 339 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 8 dicembre

14:43 Chi è Brittney Griner, la stella del basket Usa liberata dalla Russia

14:21 Russia, liberata Brittney Griner. Biden: "Sta bene, torna a casa"

14:03 Maltempo nel Lazio, domani allerta meteo gialla

13:45 Chi è Luis Enrique, l'hombre vertical che lascia la guida della Spagna

13:45 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Se Kiev vuole può finire domani"

13:38 Anche Chef Rubio tra i denunciati da Liliana Segre

13:21 Fisco, Italia resta prima nell'Ue per Iva non riscossa

13:10 Qatar 2022, Luis Enrique non è più il ct della Spagna

12:49 Frana Ischia, Elemosiniere del Papa benedice le bare delle vittime

12:32 Grecia, attentato a Schlein: anarchici rivendicano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Infosys Research: Nine out of Ten Executives Report ESG Delivers ROI

08 dicembre 2022 | 11.27
LETTURA: 5 minuti

High-performing companies view ESG as value creator, with senior executive accountability

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased ESG investment correlates with higher profits, according to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership and research arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The report identified actions that companies should take now to achieve ESG goals and generate financial returns across sustainability initiatives.

The Infosys report, ESG Redefined: From Compliance to Value Creation, reveals that nearly all (90%) executives said their ESG spending led to moderate or significant financial returns. Most respondents (66%) experienced ESG returns within three years. The report acknowledges that despite ESG's clear link to profit growth, budgets are likely to be an obstacle in the current economy. This is worrisome, as companies need more financial resources and operating model changes to achieve ESG goals and sustain profit growth.

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "There is nothing novel about the idea that you have to spend money to make money. However, although 90% of respondents in our study say ESG gives ROI, there is still a lag in applying strategy to ESG as it is done for other parts of their businesses. Companies must shift views to recognize ESG as a value creator to reap the financial benefits of ESG investments and to achieve maximum impact in creating a better, more sustainable world."

Strategy alignment and execution will allow businesses to accelerate their ESG initiatives with greater payoff. The Infosys Knowledge Institute revealed several insights to guide companies to accelerate ESG's financial rewards: 

To read the full report, visit here.

Methodology

Infosys used an anonymous format to conduct an online survey of 2,500 business executives across industries across the US, UK, France, Germany, the Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India. To gain additional, qualitative insights, the researchers interviewed subject matter experts and business leaders.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-research-nine-out-of-ten-executives-report-esg-delivers-roi-301698115.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN59978 en US ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza nine out ESG Delivers ROI out nino
Vedi anche
News to go
Time, Zelensky 'Persona dell'anno' 2022
News to go
Covid, Cina annuncia stop a misure più drastiche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci difenderemo con ogni mezzo"
News to go
Mattarella in Bocconi per saluto a Monti: "La Repubblica gli è grata"
News to go
Meteo, pioggia e neve per il ponte dell'Immacolata
News to go
Germania, sospetto golpe: 25 arresti
News to go
Manovra 2023, Landini: "Da risposte Meloni profonde distanze"
News to go
Cagliari, sequestrati 748 kg di fuochi d'artificio: una denuncia
News to go
Test di Medicina 2023, le date
News to go
Migranti, nel 2022 da nuova rotta balcanica danubiana +203,78% arrivi
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Russia vuole congelare conflitto per preparare nuova offensiva"
News to go
Minacce social a premier Meloni, identificato autore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza