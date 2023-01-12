Infosys: Strong growth of 13.7% in constant currency in a seasonally weak quarter

Strongest large deal wins in the last 8 quarters at $3.3 billion

Revenue guidance for FY23 revised to 16.0%-16.5%

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, reported strong Q3 performance with year-on-year growth at 13.7% and sequential growth at 2.4% in constant currency. Year on year growth was in double digits for most business segments and geographical regions in constant currency terms. Large deal TCV for the quarter was the strongest in the last 8 quarters at $3.3 billion. Digital comprised 62.9% of overall revenues and grew at 21.7% in constant currency. Operating margin for the quarter remained resilient at 21.5%. FY23 revenue guidance revised to 16.0%-16.5%. FY23 operating margin guidance retained at 21%-22%.

"Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and core services growing. This is a clear reflection of our deep client relevance, industry-leading digital, cloud, and automation capabilities, and the unrelenting dedication of our employees", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "As reflected in the large deals momentum, we continue to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational partner for our clients. Our end-to-end capabilities and global scale make us a preferred choice as clients look at consolidating vendors. We remain focused on helping businesses accelerate their digital agenda to uncover new value and growth, as well as improve operational and cost effectiveness", he added.

21.7% YoY 13.7% YoY 2.4% QoQ 21.5 % 13.4% YoY $3.3 bn CC Digital growth CC Revenue growth Operating margin Increase in EPS(INR terms) Large deal TCV

1. Key highlights:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022 For nine months ended December 31, 2022 Revenues in CC terms grew by 13.7% YoY and 2.4% QoQReported revenues at $4,659 million, growth of 9.6% YoY Digital revenues at 62.9% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 21.7%Operating margin at 21.5%, decline of 2.0% YoY and stable QoQ Basic EPS at $0.19, growth of 3.3% YoY FCF at $576 million, decline of 19.9% YoY; FCF conversion at 72.0% of net profit Revenues in CC terms grew by 17.8% YoY Reported revenues at $13,657 million, growth of 13.5% YoY Digital revenues at 61.9% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 29.5% Operating margin at 21.0%, decline of 2.6% YoY Basic EPS at $0.53, growth of 1.7% YoY FCF at $1,821 million, decline of 20.6% YoY; FCF conversion at 81.4% of net profit

"Operating margins in Q3 remained resilient due to cost optimization benefits which offset the impact of seasonal weakness in operating parameters", saidNilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. "Attrition reduced meaningfully during the quarter and is expected to decline further in the near-term," he added.

2. Capital Allocation

Pursuant to the Board recommendation and subsequent to shareholders' approval through postal ballot, the company has started share buyback program through open market route from December 7, 2022 and till date, has bought back 31.3 million shares worth ₹4,790 crore (app. $0.6 billion*) or 51.5% of total authorization of ₹9,300 crore at an average price of approx. ₹1,531 per share (compared to maximum Buyback Price of ₹1,850 per share).

*USD-INR rate of 82.00

3. Client wins & Testimonials

4. Recognitions

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

This Release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'continue', 'intend', 'will', 'project', 'seek', 'could', 'would', 'should' and similar expressions. Those statements include, among other things, statements regarding our business strategy, our expectations concerning our market position, future operations, growth, margins, profitability, attrition, liquidity, and capital resources, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy, the effects of COVID-19 on global economic conditions and our business and operations, wage increases, change in the regulations including immigration regulation and policies in the United States, and corporate actions including timely completion of the proposed buy-back of our equity shares. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (Dollars in millions) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,401 2,305 Current investments 1,055 880 Trade receivables 3,343 2,995 Unbilled revenue 1,588 1,526 Other Current assets 1,366 1,159 Total current assets 8,753 8,865 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,405 2,429 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 1,098 1,042 Non-current investments 1,497 1,801 Unbilled revenue 206 124 Other non-current assets 1,267 1,294 Total non-current assets 6,473 6,690 Total assets 15,226 15,555 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 579 545 Unearned revenue 861 834 Employee benefit obligations 290 288 Other current liabilities and provisions 3,251 2,766 Total current liabilities 4,981 4,433 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 795 607 Other non-current liabilities 424 521 Total non-current liabilities 1,219 1,128 Total liabilities 6,200 5,561 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 8,975 9,941 Non-controlling interests 51 53 Total equity 9,026 9,994 Total liabilities and equity 15,226 15,555

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for: (Dollars in millions except per equity share data) 3 months endedDecember 31, 2022 3 months endedDecember 31,2021 9 months endedDecember 31,2022 9 months endedDecember 31,2021 Revenues 4,659 4,250 13,657 12,031 Cost of sales 3,230 2,856 9,544 8,041 Gross profit 1,429 1,394 4,113 3,990 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 196 177 574 513 Administrative expenses 232 219 671 642 Total operating expenses 428 396 1,245 1,155 Operating profit 1,001 998 2,868 2,835 Other income, net (3) 84 61 229 203 Profit before income taxes 1,085 1,059 3,097 3,038 Income tax expense 285 283 859 823 Net profit (before minority interest) 800 776 2,238 2,215 Net profit (after minority interest) 800 774 2,237 2,211 Basic EPS ($) 0.19 0.18 0.53 0.52 Diluted EPS ($) 0.19 0.18 0.53 0.52

NOTES:

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2022-2023/q3/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet:https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2022-2023/q3/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-strong-growth-of-13-7-in-constant-currency-in-a-seasonally-weak-quarter-301720243.html