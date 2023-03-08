Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Sharon Stone: "Persi la custodia di mio figlio per Basic Instinct"

15:40 Attanasio, procura Congo chiede pena di morte per i 6 accusati

15:37 Ucraina, ecco i tank Leopard 2 dalla Germania

15:25 Europa League, Juve-Friburgo: Allegri punta su Di Maria

15:21 Duplice omicidio a Serranova, indagato fratello di una delle vittime

15:13 WhatsApp contro lo spam, studia come silenziare chiamate sconosciute

15:12 Ucraina-Onu, incontro Zelensky-Guterres a Kiev - Video

14:00 Champions, Tottenham-Milan: come vederla in tv

12:54 8 marzo, Schettini sui canali Mur: "Le donne scelgono già la scienza"

12:47 Commissioni bicamerali, niente accordo: su caselle giustizia scontro FdI-Pd

12:40 8 marzo, Mattarella: "Strada per parità ancora lunga e difficile"

12:38 Vaticano, scandalo finanziario: fratello di Becciu non si presenta in Aula

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ingonyama Launches "ICICLE" GPU Library for Zero-Knowledge Acceleration

08 marzo 2023 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingonyama, a semiconductor company focusing on Zero Knowledge Proof hardware acceleration, announced its launch of ICICLE, an open-source GPU library for accelerating Zero Knowledge low-level math computations.

 

 

Zero Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) are considered one of the highest achievements in modern cryptography, and allow for confidential and verifiable computation. They are primed to disrupt a number of industries in the coming decade including gaming, finance, the Metaverse, digital identity, insurance and more.

The foundations of Web3 are built on decentralized computation, and therefore present a unique setting for applied ZK to usher in an era of trustless and privacy-preserving services and infrastructure. 

The ICICLE GPU library is a windfall for developers designing applications using Zero-Knowledge math and cryptography. As an example and first application, Ingonyama used ICICLE to implement "Fast Danksharding," a Danksharding builder implementation written in Rust, which is now also open-source. Danksharding is the new sharding design proposed for the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain.

Like earlier game-changing technologies in history, the road to mass adoption and scale goes through hardware. ICICLE is a low-level Rust library dedicated to parallelizing the basic components of Zero Knowledge provers like MSM, NTT and ECNTT, on CUDA-enabled GPUs.

"We look forward to continuing our impressive track-record for Zero Knowledge GPU acceleration," said Omer Shlomovits, CEO of Ingonyama. "We are proud that our GPU software was responsible for over half the Aleo blockchain's mining power during Aleo's incentivized testnet earlier this year. We are committed to maintain the code and help developers build efficient applications with ICICLE."

For further information about ICICLE and conversations with the team, developers are encouraged to join the Ingonyama Discord server. A blogpost with more details about ICICLE is available, along with videos on the Ingonyama YouTube channel.

About Ingonyama

Ingonyama is on a mission to radically improve the performance of Zero-Knowledge Provers by designing hardware optimized for ZK computation. Reach them via email at Hi@ingonyama.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018609/Ingonyama.jpg

Contact: Elan Neiger +972549496689

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ingonyama-launches-icicle-gpu-library-for-zero-knowledge-acceleration-301765725.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza GPU library Gosudarstvennoe PolitiÖceskoe Upravlenie biblioteca pubblica library
Vedi anche
News to go
8 marzo, Mattarella: "Donna sinonimo di coraggio"
News to go
Nord Stream, Stoltenberg: "Non sappiamo chi c'è dietro l'attacco"
News to go
Fondo impresa donna 2023, come funziona
News to go
8 marzo, aumentano i femminicidi in Italia
News to go
Social, 16 anni età minima per iscriversi anche in Italia?
News to go
Mafia nigeriana, estradata latitante tra 100 più ricercati
News to go
Cospito, difesa chiede arresti domiciliari
News to go
8 marzo, un miliardo di adolescenti e donne denutrite
News to go
8 marzo 2023, sciopero generale
News to go
Net-Zero, il piano industriale Ue
News to go
Giancarlo Giannini riceve la stella sulla Walk of Fame
News ro go
Meloni: "Essere sempre sottovalutate è un grande vantaggio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza