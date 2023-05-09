Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:03 Maltempo: domani allerta rossa in Bassa Romagna, gialla in Lazio e Campania

16:57 Migranti, studio Anci: "Donne, giovani e laureati l’identikit dell'operatore dell'accoglienza"

16:49 Usa, Melania Trump: "Mio marito può guidarci di nuovo verso grandezza"

16:41 Edilizia, REbuild: panoramica e prospettive del settore all’apertura dell’evento

16:35 Tullio De Piscopo: "La vittoria del Napoli liberatoria, con un po' di malinconia"

16:31 Energia: Ruggeri: "Comunità energetiche stimolano consapevolezza"

16:27 Primo Mtv Push Live in Italia a Mirabilandia

16:26 Riforme, Calenda: "Siamo favorevoli al sindaco d'Italia" - Video

16:14 Milan-Inter, Pioli: "Derby Champions è il più difficile"

16:12 Ricerca, siglata partnership tra Cnr e Isa per studi sui fondali marini

16:10 Sostenibilità, Passamonti: "Green for Love nuovo manifesto dei vegetali Findus"

16:07 Sostenibilità, Silvestri (3Bee): "Grazie a Findus proteggeremo biodiversità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

inGroup Moves Up DSN’s Global 100 List, Posts Record-Breaking Q1 Revenue

09 maggio 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International was recognized by Direct Selling News (DSN) as the world's 48th largest Direct Selling Company on their 2023 Global 100 list. https://dsnnewprd.wpengine.com/global-100-lists/

The Global 100 list is published annually to recognize direct selling companies making 100 Million or more in annual revenues. The 2023 list was announced at DSN’s Global Celebration in Frisco, Texas, on April 18th.

“We were pleased to confirm that inGroup International’s 2022 annual revenue was $135 million,” says Anthony Varvaro, inGroup’s Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. “This represents 24% growth over the year prior.”

“Moving up the Global 100 list and being one of only 15 Global 100 companies who grew each of the past three years confirms the unique value we deliver to our customers,” says Doug Corrigan, inGroup’s Chief Marketing Officer.

inGroup’s growth continues this year as they recently confirmed record-breaking first-quarter revenues.

“Our momentum continues to be strong. Year over year, Q1 resulted in a 37% increase in total revenue, an 80% increase in new Members, and a 28% increase in new Partners,” says Varvaro. “Our Partners and Members remain energized by the upgrades to our core programs, cruising is back globally, and we continue introducing exciting new travel options for our Members.”

inGroup’s continued rapid growth of its Club Membership is generating a significant source of new and repeat cruisers for their cruise line partners.

“We congratulate inGroup on their continued success,” says Carmen Roig, Vice President of Sales for Princess Cruises. “We deeply appreciate our partnership and are honored by the increasing numbers of your global family cruising with us.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/950c3146-ed29-4b57-9012-b54e8f81846f

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
inGroup International USA Guaynabo 11111111111111111111 https//incruises.com/ Beatriz Díaz Vázquez PR & Social Media Marketing US Consumer Services Travel & Leisure inCruises International Cruise Industry Direct Selling Global 100 List inGroup Moves Up DSN's Global 100 List globe NEWSWIRE San Juan Portorico
Vedi anche
News to go
Vittime del terrorismo, Mattarella omaggia Moro
News to go
Rottamazione cartelle 2023, domande fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Cosenza, associazione mafiosa e droga: 37 misure cautelari
News to go
9 maggio, Mosca celebra Giornata della Vittoria. Kiev festeggia l'Europa
News to go
Migranti, "illegittimo no automatico permesso soggiorno con condanna lieve"
News to go
Scarpe e accessori contraffatti, Gdf Milano sequestra 11mila articoli
News to go
Patrick Zaki, oggi nuova udienza a Mansura: possibile sentenza
News to go
Covid Italia, Cei: celebrazioni tornino a modalità pre-pandemia
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza