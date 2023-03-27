Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

inGroup’s Direct Cruise Line Relationships Fueling Continued Global Gains + New Cruise Savings Guarantee

27 marzo 2023 | 19.05
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International continues to drive global improvements in key growth areas. Since the company started booking directly with cruise lines in October 2022 through the end of February 2023, the company welcomed the following:

“We have our pre-covid momentum back in Member bookings, new Partner and Member Activations, and Free-Member Registrations,” says Chief Operating Officer Anthony Varvaro. “As we book directly with our cruise line partners, this gives our Members access to more valuable booking opportunities using even more Reward Points. We are so confident about the cruise value delivered that we have officially introduced a new ‘Cruise Savings Guarantee’ promising Members will get the best value when they book cruises using Reward Points, or be awarded 5 times the fare difference in Reward Points.”

An unmatched Membership Club gets better.

Varvaro continues, “Other recent upgrades to our Partner program are resulting in better Member retention. More Members making more ongoing payments is further strengthening the value in our already unmatched Membership club.”

About inCruises, inGroup, and inStays

inCruises is the world’s largest subscription-based travel Membership club and a product of inGroup International. Since launching its flagship inCruises membership in 2016, the Company has added over one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different hotel and resort offers. inGroup is on a mission to deliver unparalleled value and opportunity to its Members and Partners. In addition, the Company is committed to being a positive and influential global corporate citizen through supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.

Contact:Beatriz Díaz Vázquezbeatriz.diaz@incruises.com

 

