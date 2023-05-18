Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:27 Bakhmut tra avanzate e ritiri: cosa succede sul campo

16:23 Nadal dà forfait al Roland Garros: "Lesione non è guarita, impossibile giocare"

16:00 Europa League, stasera in campo Roma e Juventus: dove vederla in tv

15:55 Maltempo, arriva il drone-robot per interventi in aree alluvioni

15:36 Cdp, con Real Asset obiettivo in tre anni investimenti sul territorio per 10 mld

15:20 G7 al via, Meloni a Hiroshima tra Ucraina e 'l'ombra' della Cina

15:05 Berlusconi, dimissioni probabili già domani

15:04 Sanità, Colivicchi (Anmco): "Pnrr, formazione cardiologi under 35 e ricerca clinica"

14:53 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, allerta rossa anche venerdì 19 maggio

14:25 Salone del libro di Torino 2023, al via la 35esima edizione

14:20 Sanità, Gemmato: "Bene Manifesto diritti pazienti per gestione lupus eritematoso"

14:10 Sanità, lupus eritematoso sistemico: Manifesto in 5 punti per diritti pazienti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

inHEART RECEIVES CE CERTIFICATION UNDER NEW MDR FOR NOVEL, AI-BASED, DIGITAL TWIN OF THE HEART

18 maggio 2023 | 15.22
LETTURA: 3 minuti

inHEART solution creates digital 3D models of the heart with unprecedented anatomical details, allowing physicians to better plan and personalize cardiac ablation procedures

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and PESSAC, France, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- inHEART, a privately-held medical device company delivering the world's most advanced digital twin of the patient's heart, announced today that it has received CE certification under the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745) for its inHEART MODELS software suite that enables 3D visualization and analysis of anatomical structures for image-guided cardiac ablations. With this certification, inHEART will deliver fully automated segmentation of medical images with a new software module based on machine-learning technology to European customers. In addition, this certification will facilitate a swift pace of ongoing software enhancements.

Additional features of the inHEART solution already available in the US and now available in Europe with the new CE Mark MDR certification include new information (scar transmurality and left atrium wall thickness), new visualization and measurement tools, and an enhanced user experience.

"inHEART remains committed to delivering solutions that meet or exceed the highest quality and regulatory standards," said Todor Jeliaskov, President and CEO of inHEART. "With this CE Mark MDR certification, we demonstrate our commitment to provide physicians with 3D cardiac models they can trust to help them determine the optimal treatment plan for each unique patient. I am proud of the inHEART team and their commitment to this level of excellence."

The inHEART solution aims to address many of the challenges of conventional cardiac ablations with its proprietary segmentation algorithm that analyzes preprocedural CT and/or MR images to create highly detailed, interactive 3D models of the heart. This information allows physicians to optimize treatment strategies for cardiac ablation procedures based on each patient's unique cardiac anatomy and supports pre-procedural planning and seamless integration into all major electroanatomic mapping (EAM) systems.

Early clinical evaluations have shown a potential to reduce VT procedure times by 60% as compared to the conventional approach (from 5 hours to less than 2 hours). Shorter procedures are typically associated with superior safety and patient experience. In addition, these evaluations have demonstrated the potential for image-guided ablations to reduce failure rate by 38%, as compared to the conventional approach.1

About inHEART

inHEART is committed to delivering the world's most advanced, AI-enabled, digital twin of the heart to advance the care of patients living with cardiac disease. We believe all patients deserve access to world-class expertise that guides and optimizes treatment strategies to support improved clinical outcomes and return patients to full, healthy lives. For more information, visit inheartmedical.com

About European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) 

The MDR 2017/745 came into effect in May 2021, replacing the former European Directives for medical devices (AIMDD 90/385/EEC and MDD 93/42/EEC). It is intended to establish a robust, transparent, predictable and sustainable regulatory framework for medical devices to ensure a high level of safety and health whilst supporting innovation. MDR has significantly increased the requirements in respect of technical documentation, benefit-risk evaluation, Unique Device Identification (UDI), Economic Operators, clinical data and post-market surveillance, with more stringent scrutiny of Competent Authorities and Notified Bodies. It represents the biggest change in European medical device compliance standards in more than 20 years.

1 Data on file

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806866/4041943/inHEART.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inheart-receives-ce-certification-under-new-mdr-for-novel-ai-based-digital-twin-of-the-heart-301828555.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza under NEW MDR for NOVEL CERTIFICATION under NEW MDR inHEART RECEIVES
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto in Sicilia oggi
News to go
Maltempo, la situazione della viabilità
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Dopo messa in sicurezza calcoleremo danni"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, continua l'allerta rossa
News to go
Meloni in Giappone per il G7
News to go
Clima, "in prossimi 5 anni rischio temperature record"
News to go
Made in Italy, arrivano il liceo e la giornata nazionale
News to go
Debito pubblico Usa, Biden cancella visita in Papua Nuova Guinea e Australia
News to go
Alluvione Emilia, sale il numero delle vittime: ultime news
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, prorogato con la Russia accordo sul grano
News to go
Viterbo, scoperti 165 percettori di reddito cittadinanza irregolari
News to go
Avellino, detenuti in rivolta in carcere: poi la protesta è rientrata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza