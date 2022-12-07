Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:54 Regionali Lazio, Conte: "Pd si tenga stretto D'Amato e buona fortuna"

18:35 Teatro alla Scala, Meyer: "Sgarbi? Sue parole mi fanno pena"

18:34 Covid, per chi ha fatto vaccino rischio reinfezione dimezzato

18:25 Prima alla Scala 2022: standing ovation per Mattarella: 5 minuti di applausi

18:13 Roma, Alessia Sbal travolta e uccisa sul Gra: convalidato arresto camionista

18:13 Napoli, false multe sulle auto: "Non è l'Iban del Comune"

17:53 Prima alla Scala 2022, Meloni: "Opera russa? Non mescolare politica e cultura"

17:46 Manovra 2023, la carica degli emendamenti: sono 3.104

17:10 'Condono' calcio, il no è giusto ma rischia di cadere il castello di carte

17:08 Prima alla Scala 2022, la protesta di sindacati e centri sociali - Video

16:42 Prima alla Scala 2022, protesta centri sociali e sindacati in piazza

16:34 Monterotondo, il sindaco: "Oggetto metallo in pasto bimbi, stop mensa a scuola"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Inizio acquires Evolution Road, bolstering Evoke's digital innovation and omnichannel offering

07 dicembre 2022 | 15.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio, a strategic partner for companies in health and life sciences, has today announced the acquisition of Evolution Road, a digital innovation company in life science omnichannel, digital marketing and digital health strategy.

Evolution Road will become part of Inizio's MarComms business unit, Evoke, a leading global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™. Evolution Road will enhance Evoke's commercial innovation offering, digital health solutions, and end-to-end omnichannel suite of services.

Evolution Road offers a range of strategic marketing services which help clients make data-driven strategic decisions to plan, execute and measure highly effective digital and omnichannel marketing programs, meet their brand objectives and improve real-world outcomes.

Reid Connolly, Global President of Inizio MarComms and CEO of Evoke said, "We are delighted to welcome Evolution Road to Evoke. We know the fantastic team very well and have successfully worked together with them on numerous occasions to create high-impact work and drive significant growth for some of the most high-profile brands in the pharma space.

There is a high level of demand from nearly all life science organizations to not merely provide strategic counsel but to help bring their omnichannel capability to life at every aspect of the journey. The combination of Evolution Road's expertise, alongside Evoke's data, customer experience and media teams will underscore Evoke's reputation as one of the most comprehensive, forward-looking and indispensable omnichannel partners in the market."

Evolution Road's President Larry Moran commented, "We are thrilled to be joining Evoke especially as we have always shared a common vision and 'digital first' heritage. Together our combined omnichannel offering will be the most powerful in the healthcare space."

Evolution Road Founder and CEO Paul Ivans added, "Finding the right partner to help take Evolution Road to the next level was incredibly important for us - one that shared our culture, values, and our approach to client objectivity. We could not be more excited to grow our business together and find new ways to help our clients unlock their true potential."

For more information visit: inizio.health / evokegroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:Daniel McIver, Senior PR Executive ramarketing: daniel.mciver@ramarketingpr.com

Lucy MacLauchlan, Global Head of Marketing, Inizio:lucy.maclauchlan@inizio.health | +44 7917 264 626

Ashley Makuh, VP Global Marketing and Communications, Evoke:ashley.makuh@evokegroup.com | 732-687-3242

About InizioUniting the expertise and capabilities of Ashfield and Huntsworth, Inizio is a strategic partner for companies in health and life sciences. Connecting a full suite of advisory, medical, marketing, communications and patient and stakeholder engagement services across the lifecycle of a drug, Inizio supports its partners from initial assessment to loss of exclusivity.For more information visit: www.inizio.health

About EvokeEvoke is a leading global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™. Evoke uses data-driven insights, creativity, and applied innovation to solve the most complex of challenges in today's healthcare market. Evoke is a platform for our people, our clients, and the communities we serve to unlock their full potential.For more information visit: www.evokegroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832933/Evoke_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inizio-acquires-evolution-road-bolstering-evokes-digital-innovation-and-omnichannel-offering-301697175.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza digital innovation company compagnia company digital marketing
Vedi anche
News to go
Germania, sospetto golpe: 25 arresti
News to go
Manovra 2023, Landini: "Da risposte Meloni profonde distanze"
News to go
Cagliari, sequestrati 748 kg di fuochi d'artificio: una denuncia
News to go
Test di Medicina 2023, le date
News to go
Migranti, nel 2022 da nuova rotta balcanica danubiana +203,78% arrivi
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Russia vuole congelare conflitto per preparare nuova offensiva"
News to go
Minacce social a premier Meloni, identificato autore
News to go
Livorno, tenta estorcere 150mila euro in bitcoin a nota azienda vinicola
News to go
Qatar 2022, super Portogallo e sorpresa Marocco a quarti finale
News to go
Sanità, fornitori: "Per payback da gennaio interventi e cure a rischio"
News to go
Intercettazioni, Nordio annuncia "profonda revisione"
News to go
Frana Ischia, da domani i funerali delle vittime
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza