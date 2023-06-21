Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
17:12
comunicato stampa

INNOKIN Launches Groundbreaking New Products at World Vape Show Dubai

21 giugno 2023 | 15.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leading vape brand INNOKIN is positioned for major growth in the Middle East market

DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOKIN, a leading global vaping brand, is unveiling a wave of new product launches at the highly anticipated World Vape Show Dubai, taking place 21-23 June 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Booth #4221). With a strategic focus on capitalizing on the rapidly growing Middle East vaping market, INNOKIN aims to introduce a range of innovative products specifically tailored to local tastes.

INNOKIN is showcasing several groundbreaking products designed to meet the diverse preferences of the Middle Eastern vaping community. INNOKIN's INNOBAR 6000 and INNOBAR V7000 are rechargeable, high-capacity disposable options, designed to provide a streamlined, user-friendly experience for vapers who require single-use devices, with flavours specifically tailored to the Middle East market.

For users of refillable vaping devices, INNOKIN is unveiling the Klypse Zip, an updated version of the global best-selling Klypse pod device. The Klypse Zip features a smaller form factor, and new 1.2Ohm refillable pod, designed for longer vaping sessions and intense flavour production. New pre-filled Klypse C1 pods are also showcased, allowing vapers to experience award-winning Klypse performance, without needing to learn how to refill a vaping device. All new pods are cross-compatible with the original Klypse device, giving existing customers a whole new range of options.

INNOKIN has invested extensive research and development efforts into understanding local tastes. Commenting on this research, INNOKIN Co-founder, George Xia, stated: "In April, we adjusted all our flavours to suit the Middle Eastern market. First, we selected more single fruit and mixed fruit flavours, such as dragon fruit, grape, apple peach, and strawberry watermelon. Secondly, we adjusted the sweetness and cooling effects of each profile to match local tastes. Already, our new formulations are receiving high praise and have surpassed similar products from other brands."

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest range of products at World Vape Show Dubai," said George Xia. "The Middle Eastern market is experiencing exponential growth, and we are confident that our tailored offerings and industry-leading support will allow INNOKIN to thrive. Our team has worked tirelessly to create exceptional vaping experiences, and we are looking forward to building relationships with distributors and retailers to serve vapers in the Middle East."

To learn more about INNOKIN, please visit their website or contact sales@innokin.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107486/image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innokin-launches-groundbreaking-new-products-at-world-vape-show-dubai-301856808.html

in Evidenza