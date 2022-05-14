Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Maggio 2022
comunicato stampa

Innokin Rolls Out "Lota" Water-Based Vaping Devices with Aquios Labs' Hydration Expertise

14 maggio 2022 | 18.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The tie-up delivers high-performing water-based vaping to consumers worldwide while vastly lessening the harm from tobacco

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innokin Technology has added a new member to its powerful lineup of industry-leading vaporizers:  Lota, Innokin's new sub-brand for the entry-level market that is pushing the boundaries of performance, innovation and reliability.

Lota is expected to revolutionize the vaping world by bringing together Innokin's more than ten years of industry-leading expertise with Aquios Labs: the new technology firm that has made a water-based e-liquid possible.

The collaboration equipped Lota with a novel technology and approach to closed vaping systems. Aquios Labs' contribution brings the water content up to an unprecedented 30% with its first generation of water-based vape juice, AQ30. Water-based vaping promises faster satisfaction due to the smoother vapor, delivering a superior experience when compared to traditional vaping systems. AQ30's extra 30% water content also lessens the dehydrating effect caused by traditional vaping set ups. Furthermore, the lower temperature of water-based vapes compared to their traditional counterparts assure substantially heightened chemical stability all throughout the vaping process. 

The pairing of the e-liquids and water-based technology deliver a vaping experience that no other device can replicate, with zero leakage, enhanced flavor clarity and faster nicotine satisfaction. These advantages coupled with Innokin's production experience underscore the attention Lota has been drawing all across the disposable vape sector.

Lota will first roll out three water-based devices, each meeting diverse consumer expectations, while establishing their own positioning within the respective global markets: the Lota Enviro, the F600, and the Prefilled Pod Kit.

The disposable Lota Enviro vastly shrinks the carbon footprint when compared to traditional disposable vapes. The Lota F600 is the brand's flagship disposable vaporizer, marketed to the EU and other TPD-compliant countries.  Topping off Lota's roll-out is the Lota Prefilled Pod, a closed pod system with a rechargeable battery equipped with the transformative Aquios water-based vaping technology.

Innokin Technology Co-Founder George Xia said when commenting on the launch: "Innokin has always believed in embracing new technology. When first introduced to Aquios Labs, our product development team was impressed with the unique advantages of water-based vaping. Through this exciting partnership, Innokin is proud to launch the Lota brand, offering high performance water-based vaping in our continued quest for tobacco harm reduction across the globe."

Learn more about Lota at innokin.com.

For further information, please contact marketing@innokin.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818191/Innokin_Lota_Series.jpg

in Evidenza