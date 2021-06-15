Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 23:57
23:52 Strage Ardea, "fratellini uccisi con un colpo ciascuno"

23:07 Euro 2020, Francia-Germania 1-0: decide autogol di Hummels

23:00 Giletti: "Io sotto scorta, nemmeno un messaggio da Gruber e Floris"

22:57 Euro 2020, Francia-Germania: paracadutista di Greenpeace atterra in campo

22:49 Variante Delta, Galli e il Trono di Spade

22:37 Giletti e il futuro: "Rai casa mia, Cairo un grande"

22:11 Superenalotto, centrato un 5 Stella da 732mila euro

22:08 Morto a 67 anni Stefano Balducci, dirigente Figc

22:08 Vaccini, Galli: "Mix si può fare, non è Frankenstein"

21:56 Roma, Calenda: "Non farò accordi con nessun partito"

21:48 Mix vaccini, al via studio su efficacia e sicurezza allo Spallanzani

21:17 Codogno covid free, è la prima volta dal 20 febbraio 2020

Innoveo Appoints Ashish Jha as First Chief Marketing Officer

15 giugno 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Jha has been tapped to raise brand awareness and accelerate growth for the global insurance technology firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a leading provider of enterprise no-code solutions, today announced the appointment of Ashish Jha as their first Chief Marketing Officer.  In his new role, Jha will elevate Innoveo's market presence by raising brand awareness, building on customer insights, and creating innovative marketing campaigns. 

Ashish Jha, appointed as Innoveo's first Chief Marketing Officer

Jha brings over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and communications, including nearly 15 years in the insurance and financial services industry. Prior to joining Innoveo, he was the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at SE2, a leading life insurance third-party administrator. Under his leadership, SE2 transformed its branding and received significant recognition for its innovative marketing and thought-leadership efforts. Prior to SE2, Ashish held marketing leadership roles at organizations such as Tata Consultancy Services, Majesco, and Mastek. 

"I am pleased to welcome Ashish to Innoveo," said Amir Gaffar, CEO of Innoveo. "Ashish's extensive experience in leading strategic marketing and communications within the insurance and financial services technology space as well as his track record in helping companies raise their brand profile and drive profitable growth make him a huge asset to our leadership team."

"As proven by its recent Series A funding, Innoveo is at an exciting phase of growth," said Jha. "I look forward to leading the company's marketing efforts and leveraging the Innoveo Skye® platform to innovatively solve key frictions points across the insurance and financial services sectors."

Innoveo

Innoveo is a global technology provider with a proven track record for speeding up go-to-market strategies and accelerating digital transformation journeys with its no-code platform, Innoveo Skye®. From the insurance industry to financial services and real estate, Innoveo delivered more than 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions to corporations worldwide, such as Zurich Insurance, Allianz, and Marriott.

Media Contact: marketing@innoveo.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531922/Ashish_Jha_headshot1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170184/Innoveo_Logo.jpg 

