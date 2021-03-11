Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 17:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Covid Italia oggi, 25.673 contagi e 373 morti: bollettino 11 marzo

16:48 Vaccino Covid AstraZeneca, cosa succede in Italia

16:46 Lazio verso zona rossa con Friuli e Veneto

16:24 Covid Abruzzo, oggi 608 contagi e 37 morti: 11 marzo

16:22 Alessandro Preziosi: ''Nessuno ce l'ha con il cinema, politica non è nemico da combattere''

16:11 Friuli Venezia Giulia verso zona rossa, Rt sopra 1

15:39 Covid Puglia, 1.634 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 11 marzo

15:39 Responsabile nazionale Uisp: "Circoli scacchi chiusi ma popolarità senza precedenti"

15:20 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson: come è fatto, effetti collaterali, 'bugiardino'

15:20 Covid Fvg, oggi 651 contagi: bollettino 11 marzo, i dati

15:06 Covid Valle d'Aosta, 33 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 11 marzo

15:01 Antibo ricoverato in terapia intensiva a Palermo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Innovex Downhole Solutions completes acquisition of Rubicon Oilfield International, establishing leading independent global provider of high value oilfield products and technical services

11 marzo 2021 | 16.59
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. ("Innovex") announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Rubicon Oilfield International ("Rubicon") – further solidifying Innovex as an industry leading independent well-centric products and technology company.

The business will continue to be led by Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex.

"I am pleased to confirm that the transaction has now closed, and we are looking forward to combining the dynamic US operations of Innovex with the broad international strength of Rubicon to deliver greater value to our customers with our expanded technology portfolio spanning drilling, well construction, completion, production, fishing and intervention", said Anderson. "Today represents an important milestone for the employees and other stakeholders of both Rubicon and Innovex – together these highly capable organizations are now positioned to offer our customers an expansive range of high-quality downhole products, with a strong presence in every major geographic market, supported by an extraordinary team of creative and committed men and women."

About Innovex Downhole Solutions:

Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. designs, manufactures, and installs a range of mission-critical well construction, well completion and well production solutions for onshore and offshore operators in major producing regions worldwide. Innovex's core products include SWAGETM dissolvable frac plugs, WearSox® deepwater centralization products, ORIOTM toe valves, TOMCATTM composite frac plugs, Ranger / Scout liner hanger systems, thru tubing services, CentraMax centralizers, float equipment, stage cementing tools, inflatable casing packers, and QCI artificial lift technologies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has service centers located in all major U.S. oil and gas basins, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Innovex is backed by Intervale Capital and Warburg Pincus.

For more information, please visit www.innovex-inc.com

Media Contacts:

For InnovexNichola Alexandernichola.alexander@rubicon-oilfield.com+1 346 666 8264

Elizabeth Johnsonelizabeth.johnson@innovex-inc.com+1 281 602 7815

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
technology company Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. it has completed provider
Vedi anche
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza