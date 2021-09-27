Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021
comunicato stampa

'Inside Burj Al Arab' Unveiled: Experience A Unique Guided Tour Into The Iconic Hotel's Exclusive World

27 settembre 2021 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

For the first time in its 21-year history, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah will open its doors to visitors to experience its wonders first-hand through an intriguing journey of discovery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumeirah Group is delighted to reveal its brand-new hotel tour, Inside Burj Al Arab, a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that will allow UAE residents and tourists to finally discover the most prestigious and inaccessible spaces inside Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8959651-inside-burj-al-arab-unveiled-experience-a-unique-guided-tour/

The 90-minute butler-guided tour will take guests on an exclusive journey of discovery, to hear the untold stories of Dubai's world-famous hotel and uncover what makes the international icon of the UAE a landmark of architectural innovation.

Mr. Jose Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: "Dubai is a world-class destination, where visitors can now discover the ambition, vision, and sheer audacity behind one of its most iconic landmarks and the realisation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai's extraordinary vision. Inside Burj Al Arab, a ground-breaking guided tour befitting of the city's innovative spirit, will showcase both the incredible calibre of Jumeirah Group's luxury hospitality and showcase our confidence in creating extraordinary guest experiences. As the world rediscovers its love of travel, we invite visitors to step inside the 'original home of luxury' - a unique opportunity to explore Arabian opulence at its finest."

The tour includes a visit to the famous hotel atrium and glamourous Royal Suite as well as a curated Experience Suite with digital interactives allowing guests to relive history with original architectural designs showcasing where it all started.

A must-visit at the end of the tour is the new exclusive outdoor lounge 'UMA'. Providing an exceptional setting for visitors to take in the shimmering views of the clear azure waters of the Arabian Gulf and stunning sunsets, UMA will serve up a mouth-watering selection of world class delicacies and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's infamous mixology. For the ultimate culmination to this unforgettable experience, visitors can reserve a table to enjoy signature dining in one of the hotel's award-winning restaurants.

Visitors can register their interest to be among the first to experience Inside Burj Al Arab at insideburjalarab.com.

Social media: @insideburjalarab and @jumeirahgroup.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633710/Burj_Al_Arab_Jumeirah.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
