Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:01
comunicato stampa

Inside the Action: A Toshiba TV Offering to Gamers

30 marzo 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the year of 2022, Toshiba TV ranked first in the Japanese market share, and third in Egypt for the craftsman's consistent innovation.*

Toshiba TV is set to release a new product fitted with the latest refresh rate panel: the 144Hz native display for premium motion.

The refresh rate panel, which refers to the number of times a television updates motion images per second, directly impacts the smoothness and clarity of what is displayed on the screen, especially fast-moving content such as sports, action movies, and essentially, video games.

Without a doubt, Toshiba TV's upcoming new model, the Z870, inbuilt with the nifty 144Hz refresh rate for optimal display performance was innovated with gamers in mind.

For the complete quality gaming ensemble, these new Toshiba TV models also pack in an impressive Game Mode Pro, promising an all-immersive game time.

The Game Mode Pro is an assortment of gameplay-enhancing sub-features such as the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for seamless connection of gaming devices to the television; the AMD FreeSync technology for tear-free and stutter-free gaming; and the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for dynamic refresh rate synchronization. These features convincingly cater to scene-by-scene needs for real and quick gameplay.

Complementing a solid structure for performance, Toshiba TV pays due attention to pristine display quality with the inclusion of the Mini LED display technology, which allows for precise backlighting, improved local dimming, high color vibrancy, and enhanced energy efficiency. These features are powered by the REGZA chip, Toshiba TV's signature image processor for premium image resolution upconversion, color enhancement, and contrast optimization.

To all who anticipate the launch of the Toshiba TV Z870, the model is expected to be launched soon as July this year. From all indications, this new addition to the Toshiba TV flagship should continue the streaks of success across local and international markets.

*Source: BCN, GFK

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 71 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044120/image_5022994_30101958.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-the-action-a-toshiba-tv-offering-to-gamers-301785745.html

