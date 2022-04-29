Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 15:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:46 Agroalimentare: Ismea, Ue si conferma mercato più importante per prodotti italiani

15:43 Ucraina, Time: "Russia vicina a prendere Zelensky a inizio guerra"

15:26 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 2.160 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 29 aprile

15:15 Orsini: "Ho rinunciato a 70mila euro, non vado in tv per soldi"

15:12 Con Cosmoprof aprono Cosmopack, Cosmo|Perfumery Cosmetics e Cosmo Hair Nail Beauty Salon

15:06 Cosmoprof, anche export cosmetica in ripresa

15:00 Dopo oltre due anni taglio del nastro per Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna

14:46 Mascherine al chiuso e al lavoro, cosa dicono gli esperti

14:38 Leicester-Roma, Giannini: "Tifo può spingere giallorossi in finale"

14:33 Ucraina, da Lega B 5 pallet con 900 kg di aiuti mandati nel paese in guerra

14:32 Maculopatia da età colpisce un milione di italiani, informazione 'chiave'

14:08 Milano, operaio muore intrappolato in un tornio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

InstaForex Loprais Team debuts in Dakar 2022 game

29 aprile 2022 | 14.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigmoon Entertainment Studio has released a new version of the Dakar racing simulator. Legendary Ales Loprais and his navigator driving the Tatra truck appeared in the rally racing game of 2022.

Renowned pilot Ales Loprais has been a brand ambassador of the international fintech company InstaForex for 10 years. He regularly participates in the most challenging annual Dakar rally raid as well as in the second most important international Silk Way Rally race.

The Czech rally raid driver is the leader of the InstaForex Loprais Team. InstaForex has been its title sponsor since 2018. Ales Loprais drives a rally truck produced by Tatra, one of the oldest automobile manufacturers in the world.

The racer achieved his first victory in the Silk Way Marathon 2011, became the best pilot of Dakar 2013, and set a lot of personal records in his legendary truck.

In 2022, this super-truck with the InstaForex logo first appeared in the Dakar racing simulator. The developers did a great job with the design of the Tatra truck, carefully working on every detail.

The new version of the Dakar simulator from Bigmoon Entertainment studio turned out to be the most epic off-road rally race ever created. Unsurprisingly, the game could make it to the top 10 best video games of 2022.

According to the latest estimates, more than 1 million gamers enjoyed the previous version of the Dakar simulator, which was released four years ago. The developers are confident that the new video game will make an equally stunning premiere due to more realistic graphics, exciting new missions, and an updated crew catalog.

It is not every team's honor to join the Dakar virtual race. The crew must show really impressive results in real competitions.

For several seasons, the InstaForex Loprais Team has demonstrated excellent scores. Team leader Ales Loprais notes that his crew would not have been able to manifest such a superb performance without the support from InstaForex. The company provides comprehensive assistance to the team during preliminary stages and races.

About InstaForex

InstaForex is an international broker providing financial services for both professional and novice traders. Owned by InstaFintech group, the company offers several types of accounts, favorable trading conditions and a wide range of instruments (currencies, CFDs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies). The advantages of the broker have already been appreciated by more than 7 million traders around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807650/Tatra_Truck.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza rally racing game racing simulator racing game
Vedi anche
Ucraina, "decreto su armi viola Costituzione": Codacons fa ricorso a Tar
News to go
Covid oggi Cina, 56 città in lockdown
News to go
Contraffazione, Gdf Napoli sequestra fabbrica sigarette nel milanese: 2 arresti
Pechino Express, Costantino misterioso emiro per il grande ritorno - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Conference League, Leicester-Roma 1-1: giallorossi puntano su match ritorno
News to go
Covid Lombardia, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Allarme Oms, rischio epidemie morbillo
News to go
Senato, caso Petrocelli: le news
News to go
Mascherine al chiuso, le nuove regole
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 14.517 denunce di malattia professionale
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 28 aprile
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza