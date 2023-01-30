Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform reveals its ecosystem partners

30 gennaio 2023 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement of $12 million in private funding, Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform, has revealed its initial ecosystem partners.

The platform's initial gaming ecosystem consists of 30+ top-tier global partners from various sectors that include games, investments, blockchain services, and security to accelerate and bolster Web3 gaming through Intella X.

The partners of Intella X include Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, Planetarium Labs, Global Coin Research (GCR), ConsenSys (Infura), Neowiz, Arumgames, Blue Potion Games, Hidea, Massive Gaming, Modori, Ozys, Web3Auth, CertiK, Haechi Labs, Theori, Block Crafters Capital, Kross Lab, Bora, Crit Ventures, JoyCity, Kaura, Kracker Labs, Mobirix, Neon Games, Pearl Abyss, Widus Partners, Wemix, Swapscanner, and XL Games.

An official from Intella X commented, "Through the support of our top tier ecosystem partners, Intella X will be built as a global, Web3-centric gaming ecosystem hub that exercises the fundamental values and philosophy of Web3 and leading innovators in Web3 gaming."

Each partner from their respective industries is committed to the acceleration of mass adoption of Web3 and the long-term growth of the Intella X gaming ecosystem by joining forces in providing the highest quality of gaming experience to Web3.

Intella X will make it's global debut on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 with its proprietary mobile wallet, DEX, NFT marketplace, launchpad, and game lineups for 2023.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4

Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax

Telegram - https://t.me/intellax

About NEOWIZNEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. Since 2003, the company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games via https://www.pmang.com/, as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and the highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990966/Intella_X_reveals_Web3_gaming_platform_s_initial_ecosystem_partners.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intella-x-neowizs-web3-gaming-platform-reveals-its-ecosystem-partners-301732331.html

in Evidenza