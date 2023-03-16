Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 12:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:42 Eurovision 2023, cantanti e brani in gara: news e curiosità

12:16 La top ten delle città più care d'Italia

12:04 Sci, Coppa del Mondo: Gut vince SuperG di Soldeu, Brignone seconda

12:01 Pd, Prodi: "Non riprendo la tessera, a 84 anni sono come gatto di casa"

11:44 Credit Suisse è svizzera ma la Bce deciderà quanto rischia l'Europa

11:14 Meta non rinnova accordo con Siae, via i brani da Instagram e Facebook

10:54 Il 25 marzo la quarta edizione della Vesuvio Race, 70 miglia intorno alle Flegree

10:51 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'La tv dei 100 e uno' e il film di Rai1

10:41 Friburgo-Juve, come vedere la partita in tv

10:30 Napoli-Eintracht, scontri tra tifosi: primi 8 arresti

10:20 Real Sociedad-Roma, come vedere la partita in tv

10:04 Taglia Wagner su Crosetto, il ministro: "Sono tranquillo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Intella X will be Showcasing Its Web3 Platform and Games at GDC with Polygon Labs

16 marzo 2023 | 11.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intella X, the innovative Web3 gaming platform developed by South Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ, has announced that it will participate alongside Polygon Labs in the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

The Web3 gaming platform is expected to showcase its game lineups, including first-person shooter (FPS) "A.V.A"; the NFT PFP project 'Early Retired Cats Club'; as well as showcase the demo for the upcoming Web3 MMORPG, 'EOS Gold', developed by Blue Potion Games, at Polygon Labs' booth on March 22nd.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Polygon Labs for GDC 2023," said a spokesperson for Intella X. "And we are just as excited to showcase our upcoming game titles to provide a unique and unforgettable Web3 gaming experience on Polygon."

"Intella X is making remarkable strides in Web3 gaming, thanks to their cutting-edge platform and unparalleled content offerings, positioning them as a leading player in the industry," said Urvit Goel, Vice President, Head of Global Business Development at Polygon Labs. "We are pleased to showcase them in the Polygon booth at GDC."

In addition to its game showcase, Intella X will also hold an on-site NFT whitelist event for its upcoming NFT PFP project, 'Early Retired Cats Club'. Event attendees can participate by visiting the Polygon booth, where winners will be randomly selected for an opportunity to mint one of the highly anticipated NFT PFF projects on the Polygon Network.

Prior to the announcement of showcasing at the Game Developers Conference, Intella X has recently soft-launched its 'Intella X Wallet' as well as launched the first game of its 2023 game lineup.

Furthermore, Intella X recently partnered with IndiGG with the GameOn campaign, a cooperative online marketing campaign held by INDIGG and Polygon Labs to promote a healthy Web3 gaming experience.

Intella X is set to officially launch its platform services, including its proprietary Decentralized Exchange (DEX), NFT Launchpad, and Marketplace in the first half of 2023. 

To learn more about Intella X's Web3 gaming platform and games, visit the Polygon booth at GDC 2023. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034203/Intella_X.jpg  

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intella-x-will-be-showcasing-its-web3-platform-and-games-at-gdc-with-polygon-labs-301773998.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza upcoming Game Developers Conference Showcasing Its games at GDC with Polygon Labs Web3
Vedi anche
News to go
Case green, Codacons: con direttiva Ue maxi stangata per famiglie
News to go
Riforma Giustizia, ministro Nordio anticipa novità
News to go
Riforma fiscale, legge delega domani in Cdm
News to go
Figli coppie gay, Senato boccia indicazione Ue
News to go
F1, Vasseur: "Leclerc dovrà scontare una penalità in griglia nel Gp d'Arabia"
News to go
Naufragio Crotone, sale a 86 il bilancio dei morti
News to go
Calcio, scontri a Napoli tra polizia e tifosi dell'Eintracht
News to go
Firenze, scoperta banca clandestina per clienti cinesi: due arresti
News to go
Riforma fiscale, giovedì in Cdm il disegno di legge delega
News to go
"Russia ha messo taglia su Crosetto": allarme dell'Intelligence
News to go
Bonus affitto giovani 2023: cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Drone abbattuto, scambio di accuse Usa-Russia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza