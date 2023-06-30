Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Intent of Cooperation in the Four-day 18th CISMEF Exceeds RMB10 Billion!

30 giugno 2023 | 18.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit (SMEICS) concluded on June 30, 2023.

More than 2,000 exhibitors participated in this year's CISMEF. Specifically, the pavilion for international and the pavilion for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions attracted more than 300 enterprises from over 40 countries (regions) and international organizations. Moreover, more than 1,700 enterprises from all over the Chinese mainland showcased their products and services in provincial, regional, municipal and professional exhibitions.

Rough statistics show that, during the four-day event (all in business days), more than 100,000 people entered the venue for visits, negotiations, and purchases, while online audiences who attended the virtual edition of the event surpassed 1.35 million. The number of guests and audiences of the SMEICS exceeded 5,000.

This year's CISMEF is exceptionally rewarding. Direct purchase orders, financing deals, industrial-chain collaboration, business cooperation and intent of investment amounted to more than RMB10 billion during the event, as the rough statistics indicate.

Many domestic and overseas exhibitors expressed that they have benefited a lot from the event. Statistics from Kashi Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region show that, at the Integrated Matchmaking Activity of Large, Medium and Small Enterprises held from June 27 to 29, 85 enterprises and three business associations were matched, and 11 enterprises showed a preliminary intent of cooperation and willingness to visit Kashi Prefecture. Additionally, a preliminary contact and communication mechanism has been established for those who reached intent of cooperation.

Led by the Consulate General of the Republic of Fiji in Shanghai, Tourism Fiji, Investment Fiji, and Fiji Airways had participated in this grand event. The Fiji delegation noted that CISMEF has profoundly promoted international cooperation among SMEs. This is particularly true for Fiji, as more than 90% of enterprises in an economy like Fiji are SMEs.

The successful conclusion of this year's CISMEF and SMEICS marks the beginning of preparation for the 19th CISMEF and the 3rd SMEICS.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intent-of-cooperation-in-the-four-day-18th-cismef-exceeds-rmb10-billion-301868178.html

