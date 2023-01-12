International Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine to be launched in 2023, enabled by Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and research will have a key role to play in the reconstruction of Ukraine. To support this, a group of leading Ukrainian mathematicians are founding a new centre for mathematical research, thanks to funding from Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets. XTX Markets has committed up to €1m in matched funding to establish the Centre, enabling any donations or pledges in 2023 to be matched 100%.

The mission of the Centre will be to support top-level research in mathematics, with special emphasis on training younger generations of mathematicians and the development of mathematics in Ukraine.

Building on a strong mathematical tradition in Ukraine, the new Centre will be driven by excellence and freedom in research. It will become a place where mathematicians from all over the world can exchange new ideas, collaborate and share their knowledge with researchers.

The Centre is likely to be based in Kyiv, Kharkiv or Lviv, with the final choice of location being made in consultation with the mathematical community and other partners. The Centre will value its international nature and diversity. The Centre will also aim to join the European Research Centres on Mathematics (ERCOM), a committee under the European Mathematical Society.

As an independent foundation, the Centre will be governed by a Board of Trustees, consisting of leading figures from its partner organisations and donors. A Scientific Board will oversee its mathematical programmes and activities. The setup phase is being led by the Centre's Coordination Committee and an international Advisory Board consisting of outstanding mathematicians. Among these are four Fields Medal winners: Vladimir Drinfeld (University of Chicago), Peter Scholze (University of Bonn and Director of the Max Planck Institute), Maryna Viazovska (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) and Efim Zelmanov (University of California in San Diego).

Maryna Viazovska, of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and winner of the 2022 Fields Medal, commented: ''It is exciting to see the International Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine gathering together the brightest mathematical minds for such a wonderful project. The support from our Founding and Principal Donor, XTX Markets, is crucial at this foundational stage and we look forward to working with them going forward.''

Masha Vlasenko, of the Institute of Mathematics of the Polish Academy of Sciences, commented: ''The idea of an independent mathematical institute in Ukraine has been cherished by our colleagues for years. With the support from XTX Markets, we are turning this long-standing dream into reality. We are immensely grateful to XTX and working together, I am sure that this initiative will become a great success.''

Alex Gerko, Founder/co-CEO of XTX Markets, commented: "The International Centre for Mathematics will help Ukrainian researchers to collaborate with the rest of the world and share the country's outstanding tradition in mathematics. XTX is matching donations 100%, so we encourage companies and foundations to give generously to support this important initiative. We look forward to the Centre opening its doors soon, in a free and peaceful Ukraine."

A meeting to discuss the launch of the Centre will be held at the Institut des Hautes Études Scientifiques (IHES) on January 12th. The presidents of the mathematical societies of Kyiv, Lviv and Chernivtsi, and the rector of the Kyiv School of Economics are also taking part in the event.

About the International Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine:

The centre is legally represented by a non-governmental organisation registered in Ukraine. Quoting its statute: "The main goal of the organization is supporting leading research in mathematical sciences in Ukraine and in the world, promotion of cooperation of Ukrainian scientists with the global scientific community, as well as educational and outreach activities." Initially, the major regular activity of the Centre will be running thematic programs lasting from a month to a full semester. Proposals for programmes in all areas of mathematics will be welcome, with some priority given to topics in which there is strong representation within Ukraine. An international Scientific Board will be responsible for selecting the best proposals. The programs will include a range of activities such as lecture series by distinguished visitors, weekly seminars, conferences, workshops, and summer and winter schools for students. In the future, the Centre will develop a foundation for long-term visiting fellowships and permanent chairs.

