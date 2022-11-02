Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:26 Medvedev: "Revocare moratoria pena morte per proteggere interessi Russia"

13:18 Ucraina, "leader militari Russia: parlano di uso armi atomiche"

12:51 Governo, Meloni: "Non sto qui per sopravvivere guardando i sondaggi"

12:46 Sicurezza, Mirabelli (ex Consulta): "Decreto rave party non è liberticida"

12:43 Covid e quarantena, Bassetti: "Mi auguro si arrivi ad eliminarla"

12:42 Uefa accoglie ricorso Roma, ridotta squalifica Zaniolo

12:37 Covid, Gismondo: "Ridurre isolamento positivi a 2-3 giorni"

12:29 Vaiolo scimmie, Oms: "Resta emergenza internazionale"

12:25 Rave, prete social: "Anche messe all’aperto e processioni sono reato?"

12:18 Governo Meloni, Sgarbi: "Sono più a sinistra di tutti"

12:14 Maire Tecnimont inaugura impianto di upcycling di polimeri ad Abu Dhabi

12:06 Ucraina, Russia: "Non chiudiamo porta a colloqui con Kiev"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

International Communication Forum: Towards a fairer, safer world

02 novembre 2022 | 13.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

International leaders and scholars share Perspectives on Moving Forward

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Communication Forum: Towards a fairer, safer world", jointly organized by Friday Culture Limited and the Hong Kong Coalition, was held on 2 November. The Forum was officiated by Mr John KC LEE, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Ms LU Xinning, Deputy Director, Liaison Office of Central People's Government in the HKSAR; Mr YANG Yirui, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR; Mrs Regina IP, The Convenor of the Non-official Members of the Executive Council of the HKSAR; Dr Herman HU, Chairman, Friday Culture Limited; Dr Kennedy WONG, Vice Secretary-General, Hong Kong Coalition; Mr Patrick Tsang, Chief Executive Officer, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited.

Dr Herman Hu has mentioned in his welcome speech that "Today, many voices are trying to tell a broader, deeper, fairer story of what is happening in our city and our country. When we put our heads together, we are good at solving problems."

The forum included two panel discussions, the first panel discussed "Achieving fairness in a polarised world". Mr Patrick TSANG, moderated the panel with a number of distinguished guests including Mrs Regina IP; Mr Amr Wafik Mohamed ELHENAWY, Consul General of Consulate General of Egypt in Hong Kong, China; Mr Chandran NAIR, Founder, Global Institute for Tomorrow and Mr Nick CHAN, Director of AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre.

The second panel focused on "Safety, from individual to global perspectives". The discussion was moderated by Prof Witman HUNG, Member of Global Council, World Summit Awards and views were shared by CHEUNG Kwok Kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice; Ms YANG Meng Yang, Executive Director, CICC Capital Management Department, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Limited; Dr William YU, Chief Executive Officer, World Green Organisation and Mr. Laurie PEARCEY, former CE of the China-Australia Business Council.

About Friday Culture Limited

Founded in 2021, Friday Culture Limited is a multi-dimensional media company which celebrates cultural diversity, promotes peace and shares insight. Please visit Friday Culture's Website: www.fridayeveryday.com .

About Hong Kong Coalition

Founded on 2020 with Mr. Tung Chee Hwa and Mr. Leung Chun-ying, the Hong Kong Coalition aims to support Hong Kong in overcoming difficulties, reaching greater heights by upholding the "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

To download event photo: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Dk3fliURQVMuZTtTsampDx_ouHxVipLY?usp=sharing

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936186/HOPC0407.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-communication-forum-towards-a-fairer-safer-world-301666173.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN22877 en US Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA safer world world terra scholars share Perspectives
Vedi anche
News to go
Listeria, controlli dei Nas: sequestrate 14 tonnellate di cibo
News to go
Corea, si alza tensione tra Nord e Sud
News to go
Israele al voto, Netanyahu: "Vicini a grande vittoria"
News to go
Stretta anti-rave, polemiche e perplessità
News to go
Caro bollette, per il gas in arrivo aumenti meno pesanti
News to go
Ucraina, tornano luce e acqua a Kiev
News to go
Israele, seggi aperti per le elezioni legislative
News to go
Governo Meloni, manovra e viaggio a Bruxelles prossime sfide
News to go
Meteo, in arrivo piogge e calo temperature
News to go
Imballaggi, a Bruxelles bozza di un nuovo regolamento
News to go
India, crolla ponte: oltre 130 morti
News to go
Scuola, 18 novembre mobilitazione nazionale studenti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza