Mercoledì 02 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 12:47
"International Communication in the New Era" Forum Successfully Held

02 giugno 2021 | 12.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Worldwide leaders and scholars meet on New Strategies in International Communications

HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Communication in the New Era" Forum, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Coalition and Friday Culture Limited, was held on 31 May. The Forum was officiated by honourable guests, including Mr. Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, The Government of the HKSAR and Dr. Herman Hu, Chairman, Friday Culture Limited.

(from left) Dr Henry Ho, Prof Witman Hung, Mr Nicholas Chan, Mr Tam Yiu Chung, Mr Bernard Chan, Ms Lu Xinning, Mr Leung Chun Ying, Mr Paul Chan, Mr Yang Yirui, Dr Herman Hu, Dr Kennedy Wong, Dr Vincent Ho

"Hong Kong has a unique mission and probably a more unique role in rebalancing the range of China subjects in which the international audience should have an interest," said Mr. Leung Chun-ying in the keynote speech titled "Mission and Role of Hong Kong in the Construction of National Image".

"Life is not a zero-sum game, where if one person wins, everyone else loses. No. We can all win…Friday Culture is a media group which celebrates cultural diversity, promotes peace and shares insightful stories, in a good-humoured, positive way," Dr. Herman Hu stated in the welcoming address.

The forum was immediately followed by two panel discussions, the first of which focused on the Hong Kong perspective, with the theme of "Hong Kong in the Spotlight: Understanding a Multi-faceted City". Guests shared their views at the first panel, including Mr. C K Yeung, Former Associate Vice President, Hong Kong Baptist University and Mr. Ronnie Chan, Chair, Hang Lung Properties Limited.

The second panel discussion centred on telling the story of China with "How to tell China's Story in a Polarizing World" as the theme. In this section, the guests who shared their views included Tan Sri Dato' David Chiu, Chairman, i-CABLE Communications Limited and Ms. Pansy Ho, Group Executive Chairman, Shun Tak Holdings Ltd. All the guests offered incisive views on the topic.   

About Hong Kong Coalition

Founded in 2020 with Mr. Tung Chee Hwa and Mr. Leung Chun-ying, the Hong Kong Coalition aims to support Hong Kong in starting a new and reaching greater heights by upholding the "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

About Friday Culture Limited

Founded in 2021, Friday Culture Limited is a multi-dimensional media company which celebrates cultural diversity, promotes peace and shares insight. Please visit its website: www.fridayeveryday.com.

To download event photos, videos and other relevant information:-

http://ftp.giftgift.hk https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rIblkC71NOF-YAMAFgQGtU9D9ZWkgCfU?usp=sharing

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523939/Group_Photo_Kick_Off_Ceremony.jpg  

