Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non ci ritiriamo da Bakhmut"

00:01 Migranti, Cdm giovedì a Cutro per 'stretta' su scafisti

22:58 Torino-Bologna 1-0 con gol di Karamoh

22:42 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia leader e Pd di Schlein vola

22:26 Milano, passanti accoltellati in rapine: chi è l'aggressore

22:14 Agenzia per la cybersicurezza, Roberto Baldoni lascia

21:48 Ucraina, video con prigioniero ucciso. Kiev: "Crimine Russia"

21:30 Volkswagen, richiamo per oltre 270mila auto: rischio airbag

21:12 Strage Erba, giudice condanna Azouz: dovrà risarcire i fratelli Castagna

21:07 Fedez: "Sono sparito per problemi legati a psicofarmaci"

20:45 Sassuolo-Cremonese 3-2, decide un gol di Bajrami al 92'

20:16 Migranti Crotone, scappava dai talebani: giornalista vittima del naufragio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON JUSTICE KICKS OFF IN RIYADH

06 marzo 2023 | 14.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) successfully concluded the first day of its inaugural International Conference on Justice in Riyadh. Over the course of the day, 12 international speakers led panel discussions and dedicated workshops to address the conference's central theme, 'Facilitating Access to Justice Through Digital Innovation', and shared their expertise on the transformative impact of technology in the field of global justice.

 

In his speech at the opening of the conference, H.E. Dr. Walid al-Samaani, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Justice, explored how justice systems are changing rapidly in light of digital transformation, and highlighted the importance of harnessing innovation not only to address current challenges, but also to make justice more efficient and accessible for all in the long term. "In view of the rapid global changes in all areas, including the justice sector, we need to keep pace with these developments and take them as an opportunity for progress, especially in terms of the technologies supporting and enhancing judicial safeguards," His Excellency noted.

The conference opening also saw H.E. Dr Al-Samaani join Saudi Investment Minister, H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, in awarding law practice licenses to three foreign law firms: Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Latham and Watkins LLP, and Clifford Chance LLP. The licenses were the first of their kind to be issued to foreign law companies working in Saudi Arabia, and their presentation at the conference highlighted the spirit of international cooperation that the event embodies.

During the first session, 'Future of the Justice System in Light of Digital Transformation', H.E. Dr. Samaani, discussed the growing role of technology in the judiciary with ministers and high-level dignitaries from the European Union, Singapore, Morocco and Tunisia. In the second session, 'International Experiences in the Digital Transformation of the Justice Sector,' representatives from as far afield as Azerbaijan and China joined H.E. Mr. Majed Al-Salloom, Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation and ICT of the Saudi Ministry of Justice, to compare notes on how their respective jurisdictions are handling the wave of digital processes that are transforming the global judicial landscape. In the final session of the day, 'The Legal Dimension of Artificial Intelligence,' global experts in the fields of law and technology explored the question of AI and justice, including its challenges and potential approaches to regulation.

While the first day's three sessions covered a broad range of topics, from the future application of AI to the streamlining of legal processes, one common theme emerged: the need to balance the advantages offered by new technology with the requirement for justice to remain 'human.'

By enabling the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the International Conference on Justice provides stakeholders across the sphere of global justice with a forum to learn about and ultimately realize the benefits of digitalization in the field.

Saudi Arabia has undergone a process of rapid digitalization over the past few years. Saudi citizens have access to over 150 judicial e-services through the MOJ's Najiz portal, including the ability to acquire marriage certificates online and carry out e-property conveyancing in less than an hour. With its advances in digital governance and justice, the Kingdom now ranks first in the region and third globally on the World Bank's GovTech Maturity Index, making it a leader in digital government solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016265/MOJ_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016266/MOJ_2.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016267/MOJ_3.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016268/MOJ_4.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016291/MOJ_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-conference-on-justice-kicks-off-in-riyadh-301763300.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON JUSTICE KICKS off off in Riyadh JUSTICE KICKS INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia, custodia cautelare per il capostazione di Larissa
News to go
Etna, autobus con 50 turisti bloccato da neve
News to go
Onu, accordo su Trattato protezione Alto mare
News to go
Migranti, Mattarella: "Il cordoglio deve tradursi in scelte concrete"
News to go
Turismo, Assoturismo: a primavera potrebbero mancare 50mila addetti
News to go
Fermo, operazione antidroga: 8 arresti
News to go
Naufragio Crotone, class action dei parenti delle vittime
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Inter solitaria al secondo posto, Roma aggancia la Lazio: risultati serie A
News to go
Usa 2024, Trump: "Se eletto stop a tutto import da Cina"
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme per circa 300mila imprese in Italia"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza