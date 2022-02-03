Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Febbraio 2022
08:51
comunicato stampa

International kitchen provider Kvik selects Agillic and Tealium to optimise its customer journey

03 febbraio 2022 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press release, Copenhagen, 3 February 2022

Danish kitchen provider Kvik is cooking up a new marketing plan to boost expansion across its thirteen regions of operation. To support this plan, Kvik joins Agillic to facilitate personalised communication and further enhance its customer journey.

Danish company Kvik offers kitchens, bathrooms and wardrobes in minimalist Danish design, and at a minimal price. Though it already has stores in thirteen countries, Kvik is growing rapidly, with plans to open over 100 more shops by 2024. To turn up the volume on these initiatives, Kvik has chosen Agillic with Gold solution partner NexusOne to deliver the solution and support the platform implementation and utilisation.

Kvik operates with a multitude of tech systems, from design programs to ERP, POS, and more. To manage the data touch points across systems, and translate it into relevant communications, Kvik chose to onboard Agillic with customer data partner Tealium. The standard connector between Agillic and Tealium allows Kvik to create and execute highly personalised communication based on data from many disparate sources.

With these new capabilities, Kvik is setting out to optimize its customer journey, to lay the groundwork for successful meetings before the customer gets through the door, and to nurture the relationship once they leave with a new kitchen. As such, Kvik is optimising its unused commercial potential with a focus on utilising data across the whole customer journey.

Antony Gibson, Senior Partner & Alliances Manager EMEA at Tealium, comments:

Winning a client like Kvik together with Agillic is a strong testimonial to our powerful joint offering. A client like Kvik needs to collect data from across its tech systems and channel it back to its customers with marketing strength, making a Tealium- Agillic combination the perfect choice. Tealium is the beating heart pumping data into Agillic , where it can be activated into personalised customer communications.

Says Agillic’s CCO, Bo Sannung:

We are very glad to help yet another established company grow into a new phase and optimise its customer lifecycle communications. With its ambitious expansion plans, Kvik will gather and deploy more data than ever before to send the right message at the right time to build customer relationships. Combined, Agillic and Tealium offer the data flexibility and omnichannel capabilities to support these plans.

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kiev.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachment

in Evidenza