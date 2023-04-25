Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:40 Usa 2024, Trump attacca Biden: "Un fallimento, inconcepibile sua ricandidatura"

14:18 Morto Ron Faber, attore del film 'L'esorcista': aveva 90 anni

13:48 Zanicchi caduta dalle scale: "Forse qualche microfrattura" - Video

13:29 Usa 2024, Biden ufficializza candidatura: ecco le date chiave fino al voto

13:03 25 aprile, La Russa: "Ricordiamo sconfitta del fascismo"

12:30 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden annuncia ricandidatura: "Possiamo farcela"

11:55 25 aprile, a Roma corteo Anpi. La partigiana Iole: "Continuate a lottare"

11:44 Sudan, calma tesa a Khartoum: corsa contro il tempo per evacuare stranieri

11:03 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Siamo sull'orlo di una nuova guerra mondiale"

10:23 25 aprile, foto capovolte Meloni e La Russa su manifesti a Napoli

09:53 Ucraina, Russia bombarda centro di Kupyansk: un morto e 10 feriti

09:28 25 aprile, Mattarella: "Costituzione figlia lotta antifascista"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

International Meat Secretariat applauds reaffirmation of livestock's critical role in sustainable food systems

25 aprile 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMS today (Tuesday) welcomed a new report issued by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) that reaffirms livestock's critical role in healthy diets and sustainable food systems and will make significant contributions to global understanding of the benefits of meat production and consumption.

The FAO report ("Contribution of terrestrial animal source food to healthy diets for improved nutrition and health outcomes") concludes that, within appropriate dietary patterns, meat and other food produced from land-based animals can make vital contributions to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals' nutrition targets, including to reduce stunting, wasting and overweight among children; improve birth weight; reduce anemia in women of reproductive age; and reduce obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in adults.

International Meat Secretariat (IMS) President Guillaume Roué applauded the report, commenting:

"FAO's conclusions reaffirm that meat plays an essential role in positive health outcomes and point to the urgent need for further research on specific populations' nutrient needs, as well as the need to accelerate adoption of climate-smart livestock production.

The highest standard evidence, including FAO's analysis, must inform global and country-level recommendations on meat production and consumption, in order to harness meat's benefits for human health and the environment."

The report is the first in a series mandated by the FAO Committee on Agriculture (COAG) which directed in 2020 that FAO produce a "comprehensive, science and evidence-based global assessment of the contribution of livestock to food security, sustainable agrifood systems, nutrition and healthy diets."

The FAO report is available here.

About the International Meat Secretariat (IMS): IMS represents the global meat and livestock sector as a vital motor of growth and prosperity to meet the future demands for sustainable, high-quality, nutritious and safe animal protein. The IMS is a non-profit organization that brings together livestock producer associations, national and regional meat associations, meat exporter associations, meat processing companies, government, and corporate partners from around the world representing more than 75% of the global production of cattle, pig, and sheep meat. To learn more, visit https://www.meat-ims.org/home/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-meat-secretariat-applauds-reaffirmation-of-livestocks-critical-role-in-sustainable-food-systems-301804773.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN78179 en US Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Salute_E_Benessere United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization critical role food systems personaggio
Vedi anche
News to go
Inquinamento atmosferico, in Europa muoiono 1.200 bimbi all’anno
News to go
Omicidio blogger Tatarski, negata libertà su cauzione a Trepova
News to go
Insulti razzisti a Lukaku, Daspo a 171 tifosi Juve
News to go
25 aprile, domani le celebrazioni
News to go
Cina: "Rispettiamo sovranità Paesi nati dopo dissoluzione Urss"
News to go
Pnrr, mercoledì alla Camera l'informativa del ministro Fitto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news e notizie sulla guerra
News to go
Vigili del Fuoco, a Roma l'edizione 2023 di 'European Firefighters Experience'
News to go
Migranti, naufragio al largo di Lampedusa: 1 morto, ci sono dispersi
News to go
Aggressioni a personale sanitario, i dati Oms e Inail
News to go
Di Maio inviato Ue nel Golfo persico, è polemica
News to go
Sudan, italiani evacuati e trasferiti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza