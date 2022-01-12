Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 04:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Covid Italia, più di 1 milione di contagi in 7 giorni: bollettino fa discutere

23:45 Inter vince Supercoppa, Juve battuta 2-1 ai supplementari

23:30 Variante Omicron, Palù: "Ormai c'è isteria"

22:33 Obbligo vaccinale over 50, Crisanti: "Ipocrisia, non serve a niente"

22:18 Obbligo vaccinale, Oms: "Lo consideriamo ultima spiaggia"

21:51 Renzi: "Draghi? Al Colle o a Chigi, ma non possiamo farne a meno"

21:48 Roma, ritrovata la carrozzina rubata all’attore Rodolfo Laganà

21:39 Di Battista bacchetta Conte: "Con certa gente ci governate, vi avevo avvertiti"

19:57 Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: "Propaganda no vax fuori luogo"

19:45 "Vigliacchi", Trump contro politici che rifiutano di dire se hanno fatto il booster

19:31 Covid, risarcimento per medici senza protezione: sentenza Spagna

19:23 David Sassoli, domani la camera ardente al Campidoglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS ACQUIRES HIGH-PURITY GAS-TO-LIQUIDS WAX PLANT

12 gennaio 2022 | 23.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

IPP Seeks Investors for JV or Takeover

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Process Plants (IPP) and its affiliates announced today the acquisition of Juniper Acquisitions LLC, owner of the Juniper Specialty Products commercial-scale high-purity gas-to-liquids (GTL) wax manufacturing plant in Westlake, Louisiana, North America's only commercial-scale GTL wax production facility. The 10-acre rail and truck-served site, including all intellectual property, is available for purchase, lease, joint-venture, or licensing.

The plant will convert natural gas into 1,100 barrels/day of high-purity Fischer-Tropsch paraffinic waxes used in adhesives, coatings, construction materials, and consumer goods including cosmetics, as well as zero-sulfur light and middle distillates used in transportation fuels and chemicals industries.

IPP is part of a global group that acquires chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer, polymer, and pharmaceutical assets and manufacturing sites that are closing for the purpose of restarting the assets to manufacture the same or different products, or relocation to another site with favorable economics while redeveloping the land.  IPP seeks investors to take over or participate in a joint venture to continue the project.

"We are very excited to continue the Westlake GTL wax project. The compelling economics, strong offtake market, low CAPEX requirement, attractive margins on high-purity GTL wax products, with commissioning only 18-months away makes this opportunity ripe for investment," said Ron Gale, President of IPP. "The completed project is forecasted to achieve a three-year return-on-investment (ROI)."

"With over $400M invested in the project by prior ownership, this offering represents a unique opportunity to enter the high-purity, low carbon footprint GTL wax business in North America at an extraordinarily low capital cost, and faster than any greenfield market entrant," added Ross Gale, Vice President and Director of Acquisitions at IPP.

About International Process Plants

Since 1978, IPP has grown to be the leading global facilitator of manufacturing growth opportunities in the industrial chemical, specialty chemical, fine chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer, polymer, and pharmaceutical industries. IPP enables sustainable industrial growth by deploying pre-existing and pre-installed assets that are immediately available, at a fraction of the cost and delivery time of brand-new assets. It boasts a global portfolio of 14 complete industrial sites, over 110 complete plants and over 15,000 major pieces of equipment and systems. To learn more about IPP, visit www.ippe.com.

Media Contact:

Customer Contact:

Kath Searle

Ross Gale

P: 617.680.2965

P: 609.586.8004      

E: KathS@ippe.com

E: RossG@ippe.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725247/IPP_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN29335 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza PLANTS ACQUIRES IPP Seeks Investors Wax Process
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 12 gennaio
News to go
Covid, Johnson: "Mi scuso per il party in lockdown"
News to go
Riscaldamento globale, 2021 l'anno più caldo
News to go
False mail Inps, attenzione alla truffa
News to go
Taxi, sindacati chiedono misure di sostegno urgenti
Rinuncia alle cure per metà famiglie italiane nel 2021
Quirinale, Costa: "Ondata covid non interferirà con voto"
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Variante Omicron, Fauci: "Alla fine troverà tutti"
Quirinale, Costa: "Serve ampia condivisione"
News to go
Covid Milano, da 14 gennaio riapre l'ospedale in Fiera
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in 2021 quasi 200mila arrivi in Ue
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza